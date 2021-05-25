Luann de Lesseps flashes a ring on her wedding finger as she kisses football vet Radamez Rubio



Luann de Lesseps was seen kissing her new boyfriend, former football participant Radamez Rubio Gaytan, throughout a enjoyable day trip this week as she flashes a band on her wedding finger.

The truth TV staple regarded each inch in love as she wrapped her arms across the Mexico native who used to play with the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Stealers.

The lovebirds had been seen within the Hamptons neighborhood of Lengthy Island as they went for a stroll after which a boat trip as they might not hold their arms off one another after assembly at a resort in Mexico earlier this 12 months.

The star modeled a band on her wedding finger, which may very well be a ‘promise ring’ as she spent her afternoon with the previous athlete. He didn’t have on a wedding band, suggesting the 2 didn’t secretly wed.

DailyMail.com has reached out to Luann’s rep for remark.

Luann gave the impression to be on Cloud 9 as she couldn’t cease reaching for her fortunate beau.

She wore a inexperienced polo high with white denims and pink-and-gray New Steadiness sneakers. On her shoulder was a beige woven purse as she had a masks hanging from her neck.

Rubio saved it easy in a white high, white cap, and darkish blue shorts with matching sneakers.

Later the 2 had been seen in several outfits as they went for a boat trip the place they kissed. She wore a plunging pale pink floral gown that confirmed off her chest and toned arms as effectively as deep tan.

The star added gentle rose coloured sun shades as she wore her hair down in unfastened curls. Her manicure was white and she had a band on her wedding finger, which can have been a ‘promise ring’ from her new love curiosity.

Rubio regarded prepared for a day at sea in a green-and-white polo shirt with darkish shorts.

Web page Six broke the information on Monday that the fact TV siren was seeing ‘a former kicker for the Miami Dolphins’ however didn’t share the identify.

They met whereas she was on trip a resort in Tulum, Mexico, which he manages.

The 2 bought to know one another in April when the TV star was staying at a lodge in Tulum the place her new companion is a supervisor.

A supply advised Web page Six: ‘She flew him out to town after which they went out to the Hamptons.’

The supply added: ‘They hadn’t seen one another for a few months. They’re getting reacquainted.’

Folks then added he flew in from Mexico final week to spend time with her in NYC, Sag Harbor and Connecticut.

‘Lu may be very joyful and is simply having a blast spending time with him and taking him to all her favourite spots now that she’s vaccinated and every part is open once more in NYC and Hamptons,’ the supply shared with the positioning.

When on the Chanel In The Metropolis podcast final week with Chanel Omari, she revealed she had met a ‘cute’ man however didn’t identify him.

‘I used to be in Mexico a lot and I met a very cute man from Mexico,’ she mentioned. ‘So I’d say, I need any individual with a lot of integrity, good manners. Somebody who’s loyal, somebody who worships the bottom that I stroll on and tall, darkish and good-looking — and youthful.’

And she added she is taking Spanish classes ‘as a result of I like this Mexican man.’

Most lately, Luann had loved a temporary relationship with South African private coach Garth Wakeford. The 2 stopped courting over the vacations, she beforehand shared with Web page Six.

No ring right here: Luann was ring free within the Turks And Caicos final month for the All Star Particular

They had been first romantically linked in November final 12 months after assembly on a courting app. ‘It is simply that it began with a sizzle and it type of fizzled,’ Luann declared.

The truth star has been married twice.

Her first marriage was with entrepreneur Depend Alexandre de Lesseps, with whom she tied the knot in 1993.

The exes, who divorced in 2009, share daughter Victoria, 26, and son Noel, 17.

Six years later, Luann married Thomas D’Agostino Jr, however they cut up in August of 2017, lower than a 12 months after exchanging vows.