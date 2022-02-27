Luca de la Torre scores 1st goal of the second for Heracles
American midfielder Luca de la Torre scored his first goal of the season, helping Heraclius beat Joule 2-0 in the Dutch Eredivisie.
De La Torre, 23, of San Diego, gave Heracles the lead in the 19th minute on Saturday when he chipped the ball to goalkeeper Costas Lampru with a right-footed shot from 23 yards out.
De la Torre’s only other goal for Heracles was against Joel on 6 March.
He has played five matches for the United States
