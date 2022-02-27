Luca de la Torre scores 1st goal of the second for Heracles

Sports

20 seconds ago
American midfielder Luca de la Torre scored his first goal of the season, helping Heraclius beat Joule 2-0 in the Dutch Eredivisie.

De La Torre, 23, of San Diego, gave Heracles the lead in the 19th minute on Saturday when he chipped the ball to goalkeeper Costas Lampru with a right-footed shot from 23 yards out.

De la Torre’s only other goal for Heracles was against Joel on 6 March.

He has played five matches for the United States

