Lucifer Tom Ellis Gets Emotional In Wrap Party Ahead of Final Season Premiere





Los Angeles: The ultimate season of Netflix’s Lucifer is about to launch on Might 28 and forward of its premiere what’s already breaking hearts is a viral video during which the present’s solid together with the lead Tom Ellis may be seen getting emotional. Additionally Learn – Netflix Releases Lucifer 5B Trailer And ‘God – The Father’ Is Lastly Right here, However Solely To Retire? Watch Right here

The video was shared on social media by the TV set decorator and behind-the-scenes content material editor for the present Joshua Coleman on social media. The video is essentially shot in Lucifer’s LUX from the present and the solid and crew of the present may be seen bidding emotional goodbyes and sharing their experiences on working for this wildly common fantasy collection. In the video, Tom Ellis who portrays the position of Lucifer within the collection may also be seen delivering a speech and getting tear-eyed. Sharing the video, Joshua Coleman wrote, “Our final day on the Lucifer set was magical, bittersweet and full of love and feelings.” Additionally Learn – Lucifer Season 5B: Satan Comes Face-To-Face With His Twin Brother – See New Poster

The video is already making followers emotional who took to Twitter expressing their emotions because the present is coming to an finish with its final episode.

“You’re actually one of probably the most beneficiant individuals I’ve ever met.” -Ildy I simply love these two individuals and I’m crying proper together with them. What a present that Josh gave us at present. I don’t know the way I’ll deal with MORE however right here I’m begging. #ThankYou #Lucifer 🥺😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SRBbPXDqeP — Lev ✨MAY 28 (@neuralcluster) May 14, 2021

I’ve one thing in my eyes….🥺🥺

Thanks Josh for this masterpiece

Thanks for taking care of each element.

Thanks crew and solid

Thanks all for all the pieces. 😈❤️ THIS IS OUR FAMILY. @RachaelEHarris @dbwofficial #Lucifer pic.twitter.com/CjzKP2DxM8 — Chiara 😈 MAY 28 (@chiarafer24) May 14, 2021

Ildy to Tom: You’re actually one of probably the most beneficiant individuals I’ve ever met

A lot emotion, I’m speechless, I’m crying 😭😭

I LOVE THEM SO MUCH ❤️❤️

Thanks @JOSHSTYLELA 💖#Lucifer #LuciferNetflix #ThankYouLucifer pic.twitter.com/Vj5CLIf5r9 — Ingrid 🇫🇷 #Lucifernetflix (@ingh77) May 14, 2021

It’s already emotional for me to look at, think about how emotional it should haven been for them 😭😭😭#Lucifer #LuciferNetflix ❤️😈

From IG 🎥 #Joshstylela pic.twitter.com/ab48xXWz0T — LF LiliFee ❤️😈 (@fee878) May 14, 2021

In the meantime, the teaser of the present was launched earlier this month. The trailer exhibits how God proclaims his plan to retire following which Lucifer decides to exchange him. However what comes on his approach, is his brother Michael – who desires to exchange his father as properly. What follows is a conflict.