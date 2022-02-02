Lucknow boy was getting murders done in muzaffarnagar, says gcm yogi, juhie singh counters

On the alliance of SP and Rashtriya Lok Dal for the UP assembly elections, CM Yogi said that again these people are coming among you with their new cover.

The round of allegations and counter allegations regarding the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh is going on. Now CM Yogi Adityanath (yogi adityanath) has made big allegations against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and the previous SP government. CM Yogi said that when the Muzaffarnagar riots happened in 2013, the Lucknow boy was in power and was getting murdered. On this statement, the SP spokesperson retaliated in a TV debate, calling CM Yogi unworthy and indolent.

In the debate show of News24, SP spokesperson Juhi Singh said that if he had any evidence that Lucknow boy (Akhilesh Yadav) was getting murdered, then why did CM Yogi not take any action for 5 years? Juhi Singh said, “This is the same Chief Minister who told the CBI with his pen not to file a charge sheet against me. He is the same Chief Minister who cried in Parliament after going to jail.

The SP spokesperson said that there are issues of public concern, sugarcane farmers are not getting the price, unemployment is increasing, inflation is at its peak. Unable to buy gas cylinders, corruption is at its peak in Uttar Pradesh. Juhi Singh said that the BJP did not fulfill even a single promise which was made in the Sankalp Patra.

#WATCH Like this pair of 2 boys (Akhilesh-Jayant) a similar jodi had come up in 2017, 2014.People showed these boys from Lucknow, Delhi they’re not worthy. In Muzaffarnagar riots, Lucknow boy (Akhilesh) was getting murders done while Delhi boy(Rahul Gandhi)supported rioters:UP CM pic.twitter.com/pbFNbxgTjy — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 2, 2022

Earlier, targeting Akhilesh Yadav, CM Yogi Adityanath had said, “Just like this pair (Jayant Chaudhary-Akhilesh Yadav), similar pair was formed in 2017 and 2014 also. When the Muzaffarnagar riots happened in 2013, the Lucknow boy was in power and was getting murdered.” CM Yogi Adityanath said, “Then the Delhi boy used to say that there should not be much action against the rioters. These people have come again with a new cover, the goods are the same but the envelope is new.”

CM Yogi said that we will also get development done but the bulldozer will continue to run on the mafia. He said that photographs of rioters would be put up at every intersection and notices would be sent. On one side there is development and along with development there is also a bulldozer against the mafia.