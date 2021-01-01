Lucknow city news: FIR against NBT journalists: FIR against NBT journalists

In Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government’s zero-tolerance policy on corruption also shows the arbitrariness of officials immersed in the syrup of corruption. Not only that, when the truth is revealed, the corrupt officials try their best to suppress it. The latest case is that of the UP capital. Here on Sunday, a team from NavbharatTimes Online did a sting called ‘Sting Grain’. Which showed how the rations of the poor are being distributed. Marketing Inspector Shashi Singh was exposed in this sting. A fake lawsuit was filed against NBT journalists. After this, many political parties tweeted about the Uttar Pradesh government.

The FIR was registered on the recommendation of the authorities

In this ‘sting grain’ of a total of 103 minutes, the marketing inspector was exposed, but the pain of removing the mask and the fear of action began to bother him so much that the gentleman put on a heel and spoke from morning to evening. A fake FIR was lodged against NBT journalists after passing through the police station. Please tell that Shashi Singh’s father Gopal Singh was a former inspector. At the same time, according to Inspector Talkatora, the FIR had to be registered due to excessive pressure from the authorities.

This was the whole case

The government rations in the Baoli Chowki area under the Talkatora police station are not dependent on warehouse officials but on outsourcing staff. Marketing inspectors rest at home and outsourcing employees describe themselves as officers. All these incidents were captured on camera by Navbharat Times Online. Unaware of this, Shashi Singh’s goon himself was telling the whole story.

Outsourcing staff are sitting on the officer’s chair and distributing rations

On Sunday, when the NBT Online team reached the government ration warehouse around 3 pm, marketing inspector Shashi Singh was not present. Sitting on a chair next to him, a young man was distributing rations to the coatmen. When Amarendra alias Monu was asked what position you are in here and what you are, he could not say. Not only that, he was threatening the quota holders saying ‘I have a strong hatred for power. If we talk to you, I’ll loot the whole warehouse, I’m not going to ask. We will tell you that the chair next to it belongs to the marketing inspector. The question arises as to why and how the marketing inspector gave so much authority to this employee who distributed rations to the quota holders without the presence of Shashi Singh?