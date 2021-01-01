Lucknow Civil Hospital: Lucknow Me Covid Vaccination: Corona Vaccination in Lucknow

Teams from various district health departments in Uttar Pradesh have been consistently focusing on vaccinating women along with men. Despite this, women living in many districts and rural areas are avoiding vaccination. In the meantime, special arrangements have been made at the Civil Hospital in the capital Lucknow to encourage women to be vaccinated. Which in turn motivates women to come for vaccination themselves, as well as other women nearby.

Selfie Point became the center of attraction at the ‘Women’s Vaccination Booth’

Special arrangements have been made for vaccination of the general public at the Civil Hospital, Lucknow. According to the information received, 4 booths have been set up in the Civil Hospital for vaccination of people, which are divided into different sections including women and men for the purpose of convenient vaccination. The selfie point near the booth has been set up by the women’s administration mainly to encourage women to get vaccinated. Where women or girls take selfies after vaccinations and inspire other people to get vaccinated. In addition, the booth is covered with pink curtains on all sides considering the attraction of women coming for vaccination.

Men barred from entering booths, women police deployed for security

Manju, in-charge of the women’s vaccination booth, says that from a safety standpoint, women often face many problems during vaccination. With all this in mind, there is a complete ban on men entering the women’s vaccination booths at the Civil Hospital, so that women can feel safe and benefit from the vaccination campaign. In addition, women police have been deployed at the main gate of the booth for the safety of women. Women have also been entrusted with the responsibility of computer and vaccination work within the vaccination center.

Became a civil hospital with the highest number of vaccinations in UP

Dr. Subhash Chandra, Director, Civil Hospital, says that following the guidelines of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the hospital administration has given good results in handling the vaccination campaign. As a result, Civil Hospital has become by far the highest vaccination hospital in UP. He said 900 to 1,000 people are vaccinated daily at the Civil Hospital, of which about 450 are women. As a result, more than 85,000 people have been vaccinated in civil hospitals so far.