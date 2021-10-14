lucknow court rejected ex ips amitabh thakur bail plea in bsp mp atul roy rape case

Following the decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Amitabh Thakur was given compulsory retirement on 23 March this year, terming him unfit for service.

A local court in Lucknow on Thursday rejected the bail plea of ​​former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, arrested for defending jailed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Atul Rai in a rape case. Additional Sessions Judge PM Tripathi, in his order, said that the allegations against the accused are of serious nature and they are still under investigation, so he cannot be granted bail at present.

A case was registered against retired IPS officer Amitabh Thakur on August 27 at Hazratganj Kotwali, Lucknow under several sections. It said that a woman resident of Ghazipur district had lodged a case against BSP MP Atul Rai at the Lanka police station in Varanasi on charges of rape. The MP was arrested in this case and he is currently lodged in Naini Jail.

It is alleged that after this, several cases were registered against the said woman while taking retaliatory action. Disturbed by this, the woman had on 20 November 2020 submitted an application to Amit Pathak, the then Senior Superintendent of Police of Varanasi, alleging that Amitabh Thakur was fabricating fake evidence against her to save Atul Rai.

On August 16, the woman had given a statement on Facebook against BSP MP Atul Rai and former IPS Amitabh Thakur. He and his friend then set themselves on fire before the Supreme Court. Later, both died in the hospital during treatment. The statement given live on Facebook was considered to be the victim’s pre-death statement.

Significantly, after the decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Amitabh Thakur was given compulsory retirement in public interest on 23 March this year, terming him unfit for service. By the way, he was to retire in the year 2028.