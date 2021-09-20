Lucknow Cyber ​​Crime News: Rise in Cyber ​​Crime

The number of cyber crimes in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, has been steadily rising. A team from the Lucknow Police Commissionerate has adopted a special approach to curb such crimes. On Saturday, Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur inaugurated the newly constructed office of the Cyber ​​Crime Cell at Hazratganj Police Station. Meanwhile, he mentioned the special preparations made by the Lucknow police to curb cyber crime in the capital.

Awareness posters will be put up in public places of the capital

On Saturday, Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur inaugurated the newly constructed office of the Cyber ​​Crime Cell. In Lucknow, meanwhile, he said, public awareness posters would be put up to curb cyber crime and conduct cyber awareness campaigns on a war footing. These posters will be put up outside Lucknow metro stations, bus stations, markets, railway stations, banks, ATMs, schools etc. In these posters, people will be informed about how to avoid cyber crime.

The jingle, released for the first time in the country, will be able to tune the caller

Along with the inauguration of the newly constructed office, the Commissioner of Police, Lucknow also released a jingle / caller tune for the first time in the country to create awareness about cyber crime. Which will be played like posters in all public places of Lucknow. In this jingle, measures will be taken to make people aware of cyber crimes, to prevent them. Not only that, people can make this tone their collar tune or ringtone. Police from several cyber crime cells including JCP Law and Order Piyush Mordia, JCP Crime Nilabja Chaudhary and ACP Vivek Ranjan of Cyber ​​Crime Cell were present on the occasion.