Lucknow Development Authority: LDA sends notice to 900 defaulter allottees, no reinstatement after cancellation of allotment – LDA has sent notice to 900 defaulter allottees.
The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has issued notices to about 900 arrears distributors in the city. Everyone is asked to deposit the outstanding amount within 15 days. Also, the allotment of buildings, plots, flats and shops of these allottees will be canceled if the money is not deposited. The OTS scheme launched by the government expires on September 30. The LDA has given the arrears an extension till September 30.
1907 notice sent to hospital and nursing home
The LDA has issued notices to 1907 hospitals and nursing home pathology in the capital. Everyone wants to reply in 7 days. There are many doctors in the city who do not have parking in their nursing home. The LDA has also issued notices to all petrol pumps. A copy of this approved map is requested.
#Lucknow #Development #Authority #LDA #sends #notice #defaulter #allottees #reinstatement #cancellation #allotment #LDA #notice #defaulter #allottees
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.