Lucknow Development Authority: LDA sends notice to 900 defaulter allottees, no reinstatement after cancellation of allotment – LDA has sent notice to 900 defaulter allottees.

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has issued notices to about 900 arrears distributors in the city. Everyone is asked to deposit the outstanding amount within 15 days. Also, the allotment of buildings, plots, flats and shops of these allottees will be canceled if the money is not deposited. The OTS scheme launched by the government expires on September 30. The LDA has given the arrears an extension till September 30.

The Lucknow Development Authority has issued notices to all such arrears. The LDA said to deposit the arrears within 15 days and register yourself. Also, the arrears of the arrears whose assets will be canceled will not be restored. According to the information received, this time the government has made arrangements under the OTS scheme.



Lucknow: Woman was on her way to a restaurant when two two-wheelers snatched a gold chain and fled, police said.

1907 notice sent to hospital and nursing home

The LDA has issued notices to 1907 hospitals and nursing home pathology in the capital. Everyone wants to reply in 7 days. There are many doctors in the city who do not have parking in their nursing home. The LDA has also issued notices to all petrol pumps. A copy of this approved map is requested.