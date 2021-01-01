Lucknow I Viral: Viral in Lucknow: More than 50,000 cases of fever in Lucknow alone, in addition to government figures, 90 per cent are being treated privately – more than 50,000 patients with viral fever in Lucknow alone

Highlights Corona decreased but viral fever increased in UP

Viral outbreak in most districts of UP

The situation in Lucknow has also deteriorated, with 0% of patients receiving private treatment

The government only has government hospital data, the private sector has more patients

Lucknow

The OPD of government hospitals in the city of Lucknow receives 200 to 300 fever patients every day, but in reality the number is many times higher. In fact, more than 90 percent of the common fever and viral are being treated in private hospitals.

According to IMA, there are currently about 6,000 private dispensaries in the district. The NBT spoke to doctors at several private hospitals to estimate the actual number of fever patients. In the meantime, it has come to light that 10 to 60 fever patients are reaching every clinic every day. Thus, more than 50,000 people in the capital are currently suffering from fever.

The fever subsides, the cough and cold persist

Dr. Sartaj Alam said that fever patients were recovering in the first three days, but due to the viral, people are burning with fever for a week or two this time. Coughing, colds and other problems persist even after the fever subsides. This requires patients to take the drug for five to ten days.

The main cause of malnutrition

Dr. Rupendra Srivastava of Lokbandhu Hospital said that people from economically weaker sections are becoming more victims of the virus this time. The main reason for this is lack of nutrition. In addition, people also fall prey to dengue due to the breeding of dirty mosquitoes. So keep the surroundings clean. Drink it after boiling and get plenty of nutrition.

There are about 6000 private hospitals in the city. In addition, there are about a thousand private hospitals, although only 278 of them are registered. Dr. Rama Srivastava, President, IMA Lucknow

Private clinics are crowded in every area

Dr Sartaj Alam of Fish Mohal said that about 60 fever patients come to his clinic every day for several days.

Dr MS Ansari, who runs a private hospital in Daliganj, said 40 to 50 fever patients come to him every day.

– There is a private clinic of Dr. Asif Siddiqui in Sadar. He said that about 0 patients visit the clinic every day. Half of these are fevers.

About 50 fever patients daily visit Dr. Coming to Siddiqui’s clinic. Similarly, about 50 people suffering from fever are coming to Dr. MW Khan’s clinic every day.

Dr. NA Khan has a private hospital in Indiranagar. He said 10 to 12 patients are coming to the clinic every day due to fever.

10 to 12 fever patients are arriving daily at Dr. Vijay’s private hospital in Mohanlalganj. There has been an increase in fever patients over the past few days, he said.