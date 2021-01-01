Lucknow ki sadken: Lucknow: LDA will build capital roads with new technology, find out what is ready – find out what lda will build capital roads with new technology from next month

The city of Lucknow, known for its beautiful buildings, is now going to be even more beautiful. Special preparations are being made by Lucknow Development Authority for this. Under which the roads of the capital will now be built more robustly. The LDA had sought the help of the Central Road Research Institute in Delhi for this, after which CRRI has taken up the responsibility of designing roads with new technology.

Construction of new roads will begin next month

Construction of new roads in the capital with the help of LDA will start from next month, i.e. October. These new roads will be stronger and more durable than existing roads. Also, the construction cost of these roads will be 2 percent more than normal roads. These new technology roads are being built by CRRI.

New roads will be built from fly ash and plastic waste, will remain strong for 8 years

According to the LDA, if ordinary roads built in Lucknow remain unpaved for a long time, they will crumble in 3 to 4 years. But the roads built by CRRI based on the road structure will remain strong for 8 years. There will be no problem due to torrential rains. Indu Shekhar Singh, chief engineer of the authority, said the roads would be equipped with fly ash, plastic waste, mineral fillers and the cost would increase by 2 per cent.