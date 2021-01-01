Lucknow Metro: Limca Book of Records name lmrc

Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRC) has added another new performance to its long list of achievements. Chaudhary Charan Singh (CCS) of UPMRC's Lucknow Metro project has been listed in the Limca Book of Records as the fastest metro station to be built. Construction of this underground metro station, which was completed in 19 months and 10 days, started on 13 July 2017 and was completed by UPMRC (formerly Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.) on 22 February 2019.CCS Airport Metro Station is one of the 4 underground metro stations on the 22.878 km long north-south corridor of the Lucknow Metro project. The metro station provides direct connectivity to passengers at Lucknow's national and international airports. UPMRC completed the entire north-south corridor of the project in less than 4.5 years, which is 36 days ahead of the proposed completion period.

The Chief Secretary lauded the excellent work of the UPMRC

Kumar Keshav, Managing Director, UPMRC, called on Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari and handed over the certificate of Limca Book of Records. Expressing happiness over this important achievement achieved by Lucknow Metro, the Chief Secretary lauded the excellent work of UPMRC. He also expressed satisfaction over the speedy construction of Kanpur and Agra metro projects. The CCS Airport Metro Station was constructed in the remaining section of the Lucknow Metro Project.

Prime Minister Modi launched it through video conferencing

Metro service started in the priority section built between Transport Nagar and Charbagh of the capital on 15th September 2017, after which the work of the remaining section up to Munshi Pulia was completed, in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through Prime Minister Modi video conferencing on 8th March 2019. Came. More than 3.25 crore passengers have traveled on the Lucknow Metro since 2017.