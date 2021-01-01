Lucknow news: Kidney transplant in Lucknow: The first kidney transplant was done in Lucknow, find out what is kidney transplant

For the first time in PGI, Lucknow, two patients have undergone kidney transplant by swapping. In fact, the kidneys of both patients and their teeth did not match. In such cases, both patients underwent transplantation of blood donor kidneys. Both patients underwent surgery at the same time. Doctors claim that this is the first time such an operation has been performed in any institution in the state.

Dr Narayan Prasad, head of PGI’s nephrology department, said the 53-year-old woman, who lives in Azamgarh, had been suffering from severe kidney disease since 2018. Upon arrival at PGI, he was immediately advised for a kidney transplant. Her husband wanted to donate a kidney to the woman, but the two did not match. In such a condition the woman could not get a kidney transplant and she was on dialysis.

Thus transplanted

Similarly, a 54-year-old man living in Lucknow had been suffering from kidney disease since 2019. His wife wanted to donate his kidney, but the two did not match. In this case, the first patient’s husband’s kidney was transplanted to the second patient and the second patient’s wife’s kidney was transplanted into the first patient’s body. This surgery can be done under the Organ Transplant Act.

Put up a notice board

Transplant Head Dr. For this, two teams were formed. This was the first time this type of surgery had been performed. In such cases, to avoid any mistake, OT and notice boards were put up outside it, so that the staff would know which kidney to take to which patient. In addition, a number of measures were taken to prevent infection. Both patients underwent successful kidney transplants in five hours of surgery.



Savings of Rs 7 lakh

Dr. Anish said that even if the kidney of the patient and the donor do not match, transplantation can be done, but there is a process of de-sensitization for this. This requires the patient to be admitted 15 days in advance and incurs an additional cost of around Rs 7 lakh. In addition, there is more risk involved. In contrast, kidney swapping saves patients costs and also reduces risk.



This team did the transplant

The entire surgery was performed under the guidance of Dr. Anish Srivastava. Dr. Ansari, Dr. Uday Pratap Singh, Dr. Sanjay Sureka, Pvt. Anil Agarwal, Pvt. Sanjay Dheeraj, Dr. Divya Srivastava, Dr. Rafat Shamim, Pvt. Anupama Kaul, Dr. Dharmendra Bhadauria, Dr. Manas Patel, Dr. Ravi Kushwaha, Dr. Monique and Manas Behera were present.

Antibodies are important in matching

For kidney transplantation, donor and patient cross-cell matching tests are performed. According to Dr. Narayan Prasad, this test looks at whether the donor kidney will accept the patient’s body. If the patient finds antibodies against the donor, they do not transplant it.

Wait a year

Patients have to wait a year for kidney transplants in government institutions. PGI has a waiting period of nine to 12 months, while Lohia also has to wait for almost a year. At the same time, kidney transplants are not yet performed in KGMU.



Transplantation is expected to gain momentum

According to Dr Narayan, swaps will speed up kidney transplants. This will include a pool of donors and patients. Patients who do not get a kidney match with their donor will get a kidney match with another patient’s donor. This will create a pool. In this way, long-awaited kidney transplants can be easily performed.