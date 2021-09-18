Lucknow news: Lucknow: 3 arrested with 180 fake marksheets

Lucknow Commissionerate Police on Saturday busted a gang involved in making fake marksheets. Hundreds of fake marksheets issued by well-known circles have been seized from the gang. Police said the gang used to disguise students with fake marksheets of various boards. In return, he was charged a hefty sum.During the investigation on Faizabad Road in the vicinity of Chinhat police station on Saturday evening, a gang was found cheating students by making fake marksheets. Manish Pratap Singh, Govind Agarwal and Amit Sisodia were arrested during the evening probe, police said. Hundreds of fake marksheets were found at the scene. All three accused used to form a gang and take out the roll numbers of the failed students and talk to them. Then after taking fake marksheets of different boards from them on the bluff, he would recover a large amount of about Rs 25,000. During the interrogation, the accused said that their gang has so far passed more than 600 children by giving fake marksheets.

Important documents found

During the arrest, police seized 17 different types of seals, ink pads, Rs 28,000 from sale of forged documents, color printers, large amount of ink, 20 pieces of plain paper for making fake certificates, 42 registers bearing the names of students and a Fortuner car. . 180 fake marksheets of reputed boards like State Madrasa Board of Education, Board of Higher Education Delhi, Central Institute of Open Schools, Mahakaushal Ayurvedic Board Jabalpur, Rajkia Institute of Open Schooling Lucknow UP, National Nursing and Midwifery Council of India were also seized. .