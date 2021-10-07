Lucknow news: Lucknow: Commissionerate of Police officers get magisterial powers, approved by Governor Anandiben Patel – Commissionerate of Police officers get magisterial powers

The commissionerate system is in force in several other districts, including Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, and Gautam Budh Nagar. Now the police officers posted in these district commissioners have been given magisterial powers. The notification has been issued after getting the approval of Governor Anandiben Patel.

Powers of Executive Magistrates from CP to ACP

A notification issued after getting approval from Governor Anandiben Patel has given the powers of magistrate to the police officers of the Commissionerate. Under this, the powers of executive magistrates from Assistant Commissioners of Police to Commissioners of Police are now vested. In addition, Additional Commissioner of Police, Joint Commissioner of Police and Commissioner of Police have been given the powers of Additional District Magistrate.

More than a dozen laws empowered police officers

In the notification issued, the Commissionerate gave police officers the rights of hooliganism control, poison law, unethical traffic ban, police (sedition) Act, Police Act 1861, prohibition of cruelty to animals, explosives, prisons, government secrets, foreign affairs, illegal activities in more than a dozen laws. There are such as prevention, fire service, fire prevention and fire protection and gang closure and anti-social activities (prevention).