Lucknow News: UP Ka Bike Boat Scam: UP Bike Boat Scam

Lucknow News: UP Ka Bike Boat Scam

The CBI can now probe Uttar Pradesh’s notorious bike boat scam. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has recommended an inquiry into the matter to the Center. The first 57 cases of bike boat scam were registered in various police stations in Gautam Budh Nagar. The cases were earlier investigated by Noida police. Subsequently, in February 2000, the government handed over the investigation of all 57 cases to the Meerut sector of the Economic Crimes Branch of the Uttar Pradesh Police. The mastermind and main accused in the scam are lodged in Noida’s Luxor Jail.The diary contains the names of 38 accused in this notorious scam case. And so far 22 accused have been arrested. Among the accused are Sanjay’s wife Deepti Behl, assistant Rita Chaudhary MD Karan Pal, director Lalit Kumar and BN Tiwari Sunil Kumar, all of whom are lodged in Gautam Budh Nagar jail.

What is a bike boat scam

Sanjay Bhati, director and operator of Garva Innovative Promoter Limited and 19 accused in the bike boat scam swindled Rs 3,500 crore by registering the company and setting up franchises in various districts and other states under the Bike Board scheme.