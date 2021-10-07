Lucknow Oxygen Plant: Lucknow: Inauguration of 960 MLD Oxygen Plant at Balrampur Hospital, Patients will get better treatment – Oxygen Generator Plant inaugurated at Balrampur Hospital Patients will get better treatment

During the second wave of corona, several hospitals in Lucknow were struggling with oxygen. Then, as soon as the situation improved, the state government set up oxygen plants so that such problems would not recur. One such oxygen generator plant was inaugurated at Balrampur Hospital in Lucknow on Thursday.Lucknow Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia on Thursday inaugurated a 960 MLD oxygen generator plant at Balrampur Hospital. This oxygen generator plant at Balrampur Hospital has been set up with CSR items of Indian Oil. Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia was accompanied by Dr. RK Gupta, Director, Balrampur Hospital, Indian Oil officials and doctors from Balrampur Hospital.

Inauguration of dental unit

Along with the inauguration of the oxygen plant at Balrampur Hospital, the Mayor of Lucknow also inaugurated a special dental unit built at the hospital. While inspecting the dental unit, he said that new machines will be installed in the department soon, for which a proposal has been sent to the government.

According to the information received, an RBG machine is available in the special dental department of Balrampur Hospital, in which only one tooth of the patient can be X-rayed. Patients have to rush to other hospitals to get X-rays of all the teeth, but soon an OBG machine will be installed in this department, after which all the teeth of the patients can be X-rayed at the same time.