Lucknow Rain Forecast: Lucknow Rain Uttar Pradesh Rain and Weather Forecast Lucknow Weather Direct Update 17 September: After 36 years in Lucknow, such rain in September, know every weather update today

Lucknow has seen such torrential rains in September after decades. After 36 years, the capital of Uttar Pradesh has faced such a rainy season in September. If you see a road pond somewhere, there is knee-deep water in people’s houses. From Hazratganj to Gomtinagar, the posh area of ​​the city, everything came to a standstill due to this catastrophic rain. At least 26 people have been killed in rain-related accidents. All schools in the state are closed for two days. The weather in Lucknow is clear now and the sun has come out. Meanwhile, the meteorological department has forecast torrential rains across Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, today.9.30 am – 21 percent rain expected10: 30- 20 percent rain expected11: 30- 22 percent rain expected12: 30- 66 percent rain expected1: 30- 98 percent chance of rain2: 30- 94 percent chance of rain3: 30- 58 percent chance of rain

September 14, 1985 Breaks record, 225 mm of rain

The rain, which started on Wednesday, continued until late Thursday night. It was raining sometimes with heavy and sometimes with slow winds of 18 to 28 km per hour. The Divisional Meteorological Center at Amausi recorded 225 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, the highest in September. The previous record was 177.1 mm on September 14, 1985.

2012 also recorded 138 mm of rainfall in 24 hours. The regional meteorological center recorded 103.4 mm of rain from 8:30 pm on Wednesday to 8:30 am on Thursday. After that, 121.6 mm of rain was recorded on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. That means about two hundred and fifty mm of rain has fallen in 24 hours. According to Center Director JP Gupta, the low pressure area created in Madhya Pradesh caused heavy rains across the state, including the city. This has also led to a drop in temperature. The daytime temperature dropped by 8 degrees below normal to 25 degrees Celsius. Also, the night temperature has dropped by 23.9 degrees Celsius. According to meteorologists, less rain is expected from Friday.

320 power poles fell, 60 transformers damaged

More than 320 power poles have fallen in the rains since Wednesday. At the same time, 60 transformers were damaged and 80 places have underground cable defects. The supply was disrupted as trees were cut down at 150 places on the power lines. In such a situation, there is a possibility of power crisis on Friday as well.

Heavy rains in Lucknow, crowded in many areas

Monsoon active in September

According to meteorologists, the monsoon has been active in September for the past five years. It has been raining continuously since 2015 in September. In 2016, 92.4 mm was recorded in September, 93.1 mm in 2017, 190 mm in 2018, 286.5 mm in 2019. After that, the monsoon weakened in September 2020, although this time it has reactivated. In such conditions, there will be good rains till September 30.

It rained for 24 hours in September

Year 1985: 177.1 mm

Year 2012: 138 mm

Year 2019: 76.6 mm

Year 2018: 57.8 mm

Year 2017: 51.4mm

Two days of rain in Lucknow

Wednesday night 8:30 to Thursday morning 8:30: 103.4 mm

Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. 47.2 mm

11:30 am to 2:30 pm: 44.2 mm

2:30 pm to 5:30 pm: 23.6 mm

5:30 pm to 8:30 pm: 6.6 mm of rain

Lucknow Junction Complex submerged

The incessant rains disrupted the operation of the train and submerged it from Charbagh station to Lucknow Junction Complex. Passengers had to wade through knee-deep water. At the same time, signal breakdowns, falling trees on the tracks and drowning of the Mankanagar-Lucknow junction railway section affected operations at several stations. Many trains stopped at Manaknagar and Alamnagar stations due to flooding on the line from Manaknagar to Lucknow Junction. Additional personnel have been deployed to draw water, according to officials.



Impact on railway operations

Traffic was disrupted at Charbagh station due to signal failure. Manual operation of trains from Mankanagar to Alambagh was carried out. Several mail and express trains were parked outside. The Archana Express stopped at Mohanlalganj after trees fell on the track between Mohanlalganj and Kanakha. Due to falling trees on the Barabanki railway section, many trains had to stop at stations along the route. Due to engine failure, Kisan Express stopped first at Malhaur and then at Safadabad. The train was replaced by a change of engine after a commotion of passengers. Several trains were operated on the basis of calling on the signal. The Sealdah Express, on the other hand, stood for more than half an hour due to mud and ballast sinking under the tracks in Malhaur.

Affected several flights, one canceled

Continuous torrential rains also affected air services. Three flights arriving at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport had to be diverted. A plane can land after flying in the sky for about half an hour. In addition, several other flights were delayed by an hour. This caused inconvenience to the passengers. According to airport sources, the Fly Dubai Airlines flight (FZ-433) arriving from Dubai at 6:55 a.m. was delayed by about an hour. However, the landing was not allowed due to rain. The Go Air flight (G-8/531) from Ahmedabad and the Air India flight (AI-625) from Mumbai also had to be diverted. The Indigo flight (6E-1412) from Sharjah arrived about an hour and a half late. He was also allowed to descend after orbiting the sky. In such a situation the passengers had to face many problems.