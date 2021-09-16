Lucknow Rain Fresh Photos: UP Rain Photos: Lucknow, Kanpur and Etawah Fresh Rain Views, Next 24 Hour Weather Forecast

Water in the emergency ward of the hospital This picture is of Lohia Hospital in Lucknow, where a nurse is rescuing a patient with an umbrella after water drips into the emergency ward. Director of Divisional Meteorological Center J.P. The speed of rain will decrease from tomorrow i.e. Friday. There will be light rain on Friday. (Photo: Sharad Shukla, NBT)

From Raj Bhavan to Vidhan Sabha … the city was flooded due to rain From Raj Bhavan to Vidhan Sabha …. The city was flooded due to 12 hours of rain in Lucknow

Filled with water at the airport, DM’s order – do not leave the house This picture is of Lucknow airport where it is full of water. Meanwhile, Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash has directed not to leave the house unless there is some urgent work. The DM has issued an order that people should avoid going to crowded and congested places. There is also an appeal to stay away from open gutters, power lines and poles. (Photo credits – Twitter)

Status of the most VIP area of ​​Lucknow

The wall of Katauta lake broke In Lucknow, power outages lasted for hours in many areas due to rains. The MLA’s residence on Park Road was flooded. Jai Kumar Singh ‘Jackie’, who lives in Dalibagh area, got knee-deep water outside his residence. The residence of BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra also went under water. At the same time, the wall of Kathota Lake in Gomtinagar was also damaged due to torrential rains. (Photo-NBT)

The Minto Bridge became Etawah’s underpass, the bus sank This picture is of the Etawah underpass where the bus got stuck in the water due to rain. A crane had to be ordered to remove the bus. This picture is reminiscent of the Minto Bridge in Delhi where a similar situation is seen after heavy rains.

What is the reason for so much rain? This picture is of Mohanlalganj tehsil in Lucknow. It has become waterlogged due to torrential rains. Meteorologist JP Gupta said, ‘Lucknow has received 107.2 mm of rain till 8 am. The meteorologist attributed the rains to a low pressure area over Madhya Pradesh, which is getting moisture from the southeast winds coming from the Bay of Bengal.

Chief Minister Yogi cancels Barabanki tour Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had to cancel his Barabanki tour due to rains. The decision to cancel the event had to be taken due to heavy waterlogging at the CM’s place and a temporary helipad built for helicopter landing.

The situation in Lucknow and surrounding districts is dire due to torrential rains throughout the day. The pictures that are coming up are somewhat reminiscent of the rains in Delhi over the last few days. This picture is of the Juhi underpass in Kanpur which went under water after 58 mm of rain. Similarly, a bus went into the water at the Etawah-based underpass, which had to be pulled out with the help of a crane. A large amount of water has accumulated in the posh area from the Lucknow airport in the capital Lucknow. The residences of many MLAs and leaders have also been submerged. In many places, trees with roots were uprooted. The rain situation in Lucknow is such that the DM had to issue an order to stay at home. According to the Lucknow Meteorological Department, the people of Lucknow will not get relief from the torrential rains till tonight, though the rains will slow down from Friday.