Lucknow Rain Fresh Photos: UP Rain Photos: Lucknow, Kanpur and Etawah Fresh Rain Views, Next 24 Hour Weather Forecast

Water in the emergency ward of the hospital
This picture is of Lohia Hospital in Lucknow, where a nurse is rescuing a patient with an umbrella after water drips into the emergency ward. Director of Divisional Meteorological Center J.P. The speed of rain will decrease from tomorrow i.e. Friday. There will be light rain on Friday. (Photo: Sharad Shukla, NBT)
From Raj Bhavan to Vidhan Sabha … the city was flooded due to rain
Filled with water at the airport, DM’s order – do not leave the house
This picture is of Lucknow airport where it is full of water. Meanwhile, Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash has directed not to leave the house unless there is some urgent work. The DM has issued an order that people should avoid going to crowded and congested places. There is also an appeal to stay away from open gutters, power lines and poles. (Photo credits – Twitter)
Status of the most VIP area of Lucknow
The wall of Katauta lake broke
In Lucknow, power outages lasted for hours in many areas due to rains. The MLA’s residence on Park Road was flooded. Jai Kumar Singh ‘Jackie’, who lives in Dalibagh area, got knee-deep water outside his residence. The residence of BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra also went under water. At the same time, the wall of Kathota Lake in Gomtinagar was also damaged due to torrential rains. (Photo-NBT)
The Minto Bridge became Etawah’s underpass, the bus sank
This picture is of the Etawah underpass where the bus got stuck in the water due to rain. A crane had to be ordered to remove the bus. This picture is reminiscent of the Minto Bridge in Delhi where a similar situation is seen after heavy rains.
100 mm rain in 9 hours in Lucknow
What is the reason for so much rain?
This picture is of Mohanlalganj tehsil in Lucknow. It has become waterlogged due to torrential rains. Meteorologist JP Gupta said, ‘Lucknow has received 107.2 mm of rain till 8 am. The meteorologist attributed the rains to a low pressure area over Madhya Pradesh, which is getting moisture from the southeast winds coming from the Bay of Bengal.
Chief Minister Yogi cancels Barabanki tour
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had to cancel his Barabanki tour due to rains. The decision to cancel the event had to be taken due to heavy waterlogging at the CM’s place and a temporary helipad built for helicopter landing.
