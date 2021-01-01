Lucknow University Admission 2021: PGET 2021: Lucknow University PGET Admission Coming Soon, Exams from 6th September, Here is the schedule link – Lucknow University Admission 2021, pgets Dates lkouniv.ac.in, Check Schedule

Highlights Lucknow University Entrance Examination 2021 Schedule Issued.

The PGET 2021 exam will start from September 6.

Admission soon on the official website.

Lucknow University Admission 2021, PGET 2021: Lucknow University has announced the schedule of Post Graduate Entrance Examination (PGET 2021). Students who want to get admission in Lucknow University can check the admission schedule (Lucknow University Admission 2021) by visiting the official website lkouniv.ac.in.



The entrance exam will be held in two shifts from September 6

According to the notification issued by the university, PGET 2021 exams will be held on 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 13 September 2021. The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 11 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and the second shift from 3 to 4.30 p.m. The exam will start with LLM (LL.M.), Public Administration and end with MBA or MTTM (MBA / MTTM).

Here is how to download Lucknow University Admission 2021 PGET Schedule. Candidates appearing for the examination can check and download the complete schedule from the official website of Lucknow University by following the steps given below-

Lucknow University PGET 2021: Learn how to check schedule

Step 1: Visit the official website of Lucknow University at lkouniv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘News’ section on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates have to click on the link for PGET dates as soon as the new page opens.

Step 4: Immediately after clicking on the link, the final schedule will open on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the exam date (PGET 2021 schedule).

Step 6: Candidates are advised to keep a printout copy of the schedule with them for further reference.

PGET Admission 2021

After announcing the date of postgraduate entrance exam, students are now eagerly awaiting their e-call letter. PGET Admission Card 2021 will be released soon on the official website of Lucknow University. However, the date for uploading the ticket has not been fixed yet. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates.

