Lucknow’s Awadh Depot: A bus caught fire at the Awadh depot in Lucknow.

A single commotion erupted at the Awadh bus depot in the capital Lucknow when a maintenance bus caught fire. Firefighters rushed to the scene and contained the blaze. No casualties have been reported so far.The service arrived at the Awadh depot around 11 a.m. on Thursday for servicing. As soon as the fire broke out, there was a commotion in the bus. People present there immediately informed the fire station. Firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

Lucknow News: Fear of farmers’ agitation in Lucknow? Section 144 applicable till 5th October, ban on tractor-trolleys and bullock carts

How the bus caught fire will be investigated: ARM

RN Goswami, ARM of Lucknow Awadh Bus Depot, said the bus had come here for maintenance. The bus then caught fire due to a short circuit. Short circuit is the main cause of fire. He is currently under investigation. It also did not cause any loss of life or property. The bus has been sent back to the workshop for maintenance repairs.