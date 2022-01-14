Lucy Yu’s Chinatown Bookstore Focuses On Immigrant Stories – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – On Mulberry Road in Chinatown, a former chemical engineer is pursuing her lifelong dream to open a bookstore.

Lucy Yu is proprietor of Yu & Me Books, town’s first Asian American woman-owned bookstore.

In a literary panorama that always elevates white writers, Yu has confronted the problem of discovering tales with which she will be able to join and determine with on a cultural degree firsthand. Now, at a bookstore of her personal, the main focus is on illustration, showcasing immigrant tales and writers of coloration.

“I believe that, if somebody is available in right here, and so they’re like, ‘The entire partitions are stuffed with tales that I need to learn, that seem like me, which have related backgrounds to me.’ And to overwhelm them with that, and know that there’s a lot on the market – I believe that’s the purpose of a spot like this,” she stated.

She goals to construct a listing that displays one of the best of its environment.

“I hope it represents a microcosm of what New York Metropolis is about,” she stated.

The cabinets are crammed with coming-of-age, non-fiction, and fantasy tales, together with N.Okay. Jemisin’s “The Metropolis We Turned” and Min Jin Lee’s “Pachinko,” two of Yu’s favorites.

She places as a lot thought into the shop’s environment as she does into its assortment, hanging mates’ artwork on the partitions and furnishing a studying nook at the back of the shop. Her canine Odie welcomes guests, incomes him the title “Worker of the Month.”

“I needed it to really feel such as you have been going right into a buddy’s lounge and sitting on the carpet after an extended day,” she stated.

Along with sharing books, Yu finds success in listening.

“Individuals come to the entrance and take a look at books, and so they simply spill their story to me, and that’s one thing that’s lovely,” she stated.

Yu & Me Books

44 Mulberry St

New York, NY 10013

(646) 559-1165

https://www.yuandmebooks.com/

