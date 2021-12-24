ludhiana court blast bomb planter killed victims told complete story probe ordered

The person who lost his life after the bomb blast in Ludhiana court, it is being feared that he had planted the bomb. At present, an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

One person lost his life while six people were badly injured in the horrific explosion in the district court of Dhiana. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has ordered an inquiry. It is being called an IED blast. In the loud explosion, the person present in the toilet was blown off while the people passing by were seriously injured. It is also being feared that the person who died was planting the bomb.

The explosion was so fierce that the surrounding walls also blew up. The Union Home Ministry has also sought a report of the incident from the state. After the incident, a high alert has been issued in the entire state. Hospitalized advocates Kuldeep Singh Mand (50 years) and Sandeep Kaur (31 years) are also among those injured. Kuldeep Singh runs a photostat shop in the court premises itself.

Due to the strike of lawyers in the Ludhiana court, people were rarely coming these days. Therefore, the damage caused by the explosion was also reduced.

Those injured include Raikot residents Sandeep Kaur, constable Manish Kumar, advocates Kuldeep Singh Mand, Sharanjit Kaur, Krishan Khanna and Gurpreet Kaur. Gurpreet’s father Avtar Singh said that he had come to the court for a hearing. Suddenly there was an explosion and people started running here and there. Gurpreet was admitted to GTB Hospital. He regained consciousness but can’t remember anything in the past. He has a head injury.