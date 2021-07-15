Ludo King 6.2.0.192 APK for Android – Download



Ludo King game is based on one of the most popular board games called Ludo. This game has four gaming modes for both online and offline play which makes it all the more adaptive to be played any time and anywhere. You can play it against friends and online players with an internet connection. With over 100 million downloads and 3 million reviews, this is one of the most popular Ludo game app for android.

Ludo King is a board game like Ludo STAR. The game is excellent for time pass when you are waiting for a taxi or having a break. Moreover, it is a fantastic game to remember your childhood. Ludo King is played between 2 to 6 players. You can select your color according to your choice. When you are playing against the computer, you have the option to choose players.

Everybody is familiar with Ludo king, how to play. This game has awesome options to play against computers, against local players; also, against online multiplayer’s or against your friends. Ludo King is played between 2 to 6 players. You can select your color according to your choice. When you are playing against the computer, you have the option to choose how many players you want to play. But, for play options, you can choose 2 to 6 players.

Game Objectives and Modes

vs Computer:

This is the 1st offline mode available in Ludo king and it’s meant for one on one matches against the AI, simply if you are looking to kill time. The AI simply just keeps running as per the dice even on getting a six, and at times would not remove new tokens onto the board until the first completes its run.

Local Player:

This is the second offline mode the game has to offer. This mode allows you to play with family or friends. This mode allows up to four players to play on the same device.

Play with friends:

This is one of the online modes the game has to offer. Similar in fashion to the local player but with the minor difference that players are not physically present. All you need to do is make your Room code and share it with people you want to play with. You can also converse with preset messages for interaction with online players.

Ludo King game has options to play with Facebook friends by connecting this media or room sharing friends via code sharing. Through this game, you connect to people around the world. You can also live chat with friends or people during playing this game. All Parcheesi games are entertaining games that make sense, so ludo king is a funny game.

Online Multiplayer:

This is the second online mode and enables you to play Ludo King with random players. This mode is similar to “Play with friends”, but you are against everyone playing this game. Betting on coins in this mode adds a new dimension to the game as well.

HOW TO PLAY Ludo King

Select the players, name, color and you can start playing.

Play the dice and move the token by clicking on it.

Features

Throw Real-Time Dice.

Snakes and Ladders game.

Live chat with players

Ludo King is a classic board game for kids and adults. It is one of the most popular board games.