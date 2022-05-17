Luis Severino shines as Yanks bash Orioles for 19th win in 22 games

Luis Severino allowed an harm in six innings, and Jose Trevino turned the primary New York catcher with a house run this 12 months when he drove three runs in the fourth to carry the Yankees 6-2 on Monday night time over the Baltimore Orioles.

Josh Donaldson and Anthony Rizzo added a back-to-back singles homer in ninth place for the Yankees, who’ve received for the 19th time in 22 games. The New York (26-9) went into probably the greatest 35-game begins in the historical past of the franchise. Solely the 1939 and 1928 groups, 28-7, have been good right now.

Anthony Santander from the left aspect of Severino’s (3-0) plate in the fourth, then ninth Aroldis Chapman from the best aspect. The Orioles simply managed one other harm.

Kyle Brady (1-2) allowed 4 runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings early in his fourth profession. He made three walks and 6 outs.