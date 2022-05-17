Sports

Luis Severino shines as Yanks bash Orioles for 19th win in 22 games

2 days ago
Luis Severino allowed an harm in six innings, and Jose Trevino turned the primary New York catcher with a house run this 12 months when he drove three runs in the fourth to carry the Yankees 6-2 on Monday night time over the Baltimore Orioles.

Josh Donaldson and Anthony Rizzo added a back-to-back singles homer in ninth place for the Yankees, who’ve received for the 19th time in 22 games. The New York (26-9) went into probably the greatest 35-game begins in the historical past of the franchise. Solely the 1939 and 1928 groups, 28-7, have been good right now.

Jose Trevino of the New York Yankees, left, celebrates his three-run home run with teammate Luis Severino (40) and others in the dugout during the fourth innings of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore on Monday, May 16, 2022.

(AP Photograph / Nick Was)

Anthony Santander from the left aspect of Severino’s (3-0) plate in the fourth, then ninth Aroldis Chapman from the best aspect. The Orioles simply managed one other harm.

Kyle Brady (1-2) allowed 4 runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings early in his fourth profession. He made three walks and 6 outs.

