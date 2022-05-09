Luka Doncic, Mavericks beat foul-plagued Chris Paul, Suns to even series



After being bumped by Chris Paul just before halftime market, Luka Donsick jumps to the baseline, the apprentice shows he saw a master in a foul draw.

The tactic encouraged Paul to score a critical fourth foul, setting the Dallas Mavericks to even advance to the Western Conference semifinals.

Donsick scored 26 points while helping Dallas take advantage of Paul’s foul problem to beat the Phoenix Suns 111-101 on Sunday for a 2-2 series tie.

“I saw he was going for a rebound and I was surprised,” Donsick said. “He said to me, ‘Did I push you so hard?’ I said, ‘No, not that hard. But it was a smart play.’ And he said, ‘Yes, I know.’

Paul was eliminated from Game 4 early in the fourth quarter, a time when he often dominated the Mavericks in an 11-game winning streak that ended with a drawn home win for Dallas. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Phoenix.

Dorian Finney-Smith has scored a career-high 24 points, the most by a 3-pointer, regular season or playoff. For a 14-point lead in the middle of the fourth, he was 8 out of 12 from deep with 3 seconds drawn.

Dallas has matched its 20 3s (20 of 44) since Mother’s Day at the Los Angeles Lakers in 2011, a win that completed a four-game sweep in the second round on the way to the championship. Then for the first time, Mavericks is playing outside the first round.

Devin Booker scored 35 points for the Sons, who dropped to 2-0 just as he did in last year’s NBA Finals. Milwaukee won the title in the last four. Top pick Phoenix lost the playoff game for the first time in the playoffs.

“Last year was a learning experience for us,” Booker said. “We went to six games last year with the Lakers, six games with the Clippers, six with Buck, six with New Orleans (this year). We realized it was a series. It’s a playoff for a reason.”

There was a turnover story with Paul in Game 3 of Dallas, when the 37-year-old won seven before halftime in any half of his play-off career.

This time there was a foul, and it started when coach Monty Williams brought him back into the game with three in the last minute of the first half. Williams dismissed Paul in his third ball at 1:52.

Paul drives to try to score in the last second but shortens the shot, then makes the unfortunate decision to chase the rebound.

“I have to look back at it,” Paul said. “I mean, I can’t put them in a position to give them that power. I just have to look at myself and figure out how to do better.”

In just 2 1/2 minutes of the second half, Williams had no choice but to use his challenge when Paul stopped and Jalen returned to Brunson when Paul started to bring the ball to the court. The fifth foul was upheld in the review.

The sixth also came against Brunson just a minute and a half after Paul returned to fourth. Paul finished with five points.

“Everyone has to take ownership, and it starts with me,” Williams said. “I made some decisions tonight that put us in a difficult position. Chris should have been kept out of the game, especially just before halftime. And then as a team, we have the ownership of guarding the ball as far as we can. “

Booker kept the fourth quarter close to the sun despite the long stretch without his backcourt mate, but Donsick eventually landed them with post-ups and other drives for buckets or support.

With Suns Down in the middle of the fourth quarter, Donsick backs down the defense for a short bank shot, followed by Finn’s back-to-back 3 seconds.

The lead then came down to eight when Donsick drove twice and kicked the 3-point line both times. With 2:52 remaining, Reggie Bullock hit first and Brunson second for a 105-95 lead. Eight of Donsick’s 11 assists were in 3 seconds.

“Luke told me when I had five 3s, he told me, ‘You’re going to get something more,'” said Finnie-Smith, who finished a shy finish to Jason Terry’s 933s Dallas franchise play-off record at Mother’s. . The day’s walk of the Lakers. “When LD tells you you’re going to get some more 3s, I thought I’d get some.”

Unhappy Paul

It was unclear what Paul was saying after the game when he tweeted about accusing a player’s family by fans in Dallas. Journalists did not ask him about it after the game. “We want the players to do well to say something to the fans but the fans can lay their hands on our family,” Paul wrote before adding an explanation.

“The Dallas Mavericks are a fan and aware of an incident between Chris Paul’s family,” Mavericks said in a statement. “It was unacceptable behavior and it will not be tolerated. Mavericks, along with the American Airlines Center, quickly removed the fan from today’s game.”

Tip-INS

Sons: Crowder kept the Phoenix afloat early on when the Mavericks were shooting 3 to 60% better, hitting a couple from deep. He finished with 15. Dandre Aiton had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Mavericks: Finney-Smith had five 3 seconds in the first half of his career, regular season or any half of the playoffs. … Brunson scored 18 points. Davis Bartons started with 3 to 4 and finished with 12 points.