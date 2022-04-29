Luka Doncic, Mavericks beat Jazz to advance to second round



Luca Donsich believes he can score anyone. To reach the second round of the playoffs for the first time, he had to rely on his teammates.

After previous post-seasons filled with distinct highlights, Donsick shared the ball and the Dallas Mavericks outscored the Utah Jazz.

“I like to share the ball. If they’re going to hit me or blitz, someone’s going to be exposed,” Donsick said.

Doncic and Jalen Brunson each scored 24 points, and the Mavericks ended the first-round series by beating the Jazz 98-96 in Game 6 on Thursday night.

“It was all a matter of faith,” said Dallas coach Jason Kidd. “Luke did an incredible job knowing they would try and get the ball out of his hands.”

After Brunson hit a 3-pointer from a corner, Mike Conley was called up to travel with five seconds left, and Branson made one of two free throws to play 4.3 seconds.

“Playing with Luke over the last few years, the ball should be expected when I don’t expect it. The ball found me,” Brunson said of his clutch 3-pointer.

Jazz got an open look for Bojan Bogdanovic on the left wing in the final, but he fell short and the Mavericks faced top-seeded Phoenix in the second round.

“Boogie don’t miss a lot of them. My heart stopped. It looked like the shot was in the air for 15 seconds,” said Donsick, who had nine rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steels.

Spencer Dinweid added 19 points, and Dorian Finney-Smith’s play-off career was 18 points higher as the Mavericks finally got “monkeys off their backs,” as Kidd said.

Mavericks won the first round after winning the 2011 NBA Championship.

“We’ve played a lot of games in the play-offs and still haven’t made it to the second round. But we think we can do something great this year, so we all looked forward to this win,” said Finney-Smith.

Donovan Mitchell had 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for Utah.

“I’m speechless,” Mitchell said of his failure to move forward. “It’s up to me. I put a lot of pressure on myself, but I wasn’t what I needed to be. I need to get better.”

Bogdanovic finished with 19 points, but could not win the shot.

“Of course, Bojan is a clutch player,” said Utah coach Quinn Snyder.

Bogdanovich was crested.

“There’s no excuse. I had to hit that shot to force Game 7,” he said.

At the start of the fourth quarter, Finney-Smith’s 3-pointer gave Mavericks their biggest lead at 88-80 before the Jazz scored eight goals in a row – many hurried to play with Utah frustration – ended with Mitchell-to-Rudy Gobert Dunk.

The Mavericks found their range in the third quarter as the Jazz tried multiple defenses but somehow seemed to have left someone constantly behind the arc. Donsick had 10 points and Dallas beat Utah 36-19 in the third quarter with 8 of 12 from a 3-point range.

“For boys like me, that’s when I start laughing,” Finney-Smith said of the ball movement to start the second half. That’s when we get our spot-up shots. Luca puts a lot of pressure and then he finds the boys. ‘

After halftime the Mavericks shot 56% (14 of 25) from the 3-point range, but several Dallas players credited their defense for the win.

Ever seen it for Dallas?

On the same date eleven years ago, Kid was in the Dallas team that lost to the Portland Trail Blazer and advanced to the second round.

“You think I’m old. We won in Portland a long time ago, and I just remember a lot of people thought we were going to be knocked out in the first round,” Kidd said.

The former point guard says the Dallas team is a special team like the 2011 champions.

“These guys aren’t very big, but they find a way to win and they have fun doing it,” Kidd said.

Brunson proved to be the key

Jalen Brunson averaged 27.8 points in the series and kept the Mavericks ahead of the Jazz with a 41-point game in Game 2 until Donsick returned from a calf injury.

“We got everything we could from JB. To start the series without Luke and take JB and Spencer with us until he comes back and then goes to play with Luke. He was really big for us,” Kidd said.

Tip-INS

Mavericks: Dallas missed 10 3-point attempts in the first quarter. “Our shoulders were close to our ears. We were very tense,” Kidd said. The teams started from 1 wicket for 17 runs. Ver Mavericks made 11 free throw shots, one less series. … Dallas again had a single digit turnover, including nine.

Jazz: Conley had eight assists until halftime, but none in the second half. Utah beat Dallas 48-37. Utah assistant coach Keane Dulling was placed on administrative leave on Wednesday after being involved in a fraud case involving the league’s health and welfare benefits plan.

Coming next

The Mavericks and Sun will open the second round on Monday night in Phoenix.