Luka Doncic scores 33, Mavs rout Jazz 102-77 for 3-2 series lead



Luka Donsic delighted spectators with a calf injury in his first home play-off game.

Utah has also disappointed jazz.

The young Dallas superstar had 33 points and 13 rebounds when he was thrown on the court in a hard foul that led to Hassan Whiteside’s ejection as the Mavericks beat the Jazz 102-77 on Monday night for their 3-2 lead in the first round of the series.

Donsick made his series debut in Utah in Game 4, when the Jazz scored the last five points in the last 31 seconds to win the one point match that equaled the series. He never let go of Game 5.

“For his second game, it looks like he’s playing this whole series,” said coach Jason Kidd. “His conditioning, his effort on the defensive end. When we talk about rebounding, he’s one of the best for us and that’s what he did tonight.”

After eight points or fewer decisions in the first four games, Utah never got the chance after a nearly six-minute scoreless drought in the second quarter that encouraged a 22-4 Dallas run on the road to a 52-36 halftime lead.

Game 6 took place on Thursday night in Salt Lake City, where the Jazz regained their strong home-court edge, but only 18% of the team faced the long odds of winning a series after dropping the fifth game after splitting the first four.

The Mavericks have not advanced to the post-season since winning the 2011 championship. Utah is in the playoffs for the sixth time in a row, but has yet to make it past the extended second round.

Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points and Rudy Gobert added 17 points and 11 rebounds in the lowest scoring game for the Jazz, losing by 50 points in Dallas (118-68) on November 14, 2018. They were 3 out of 3 to 30. Points range (10%) and shots 38% overall.

Donovan Mitchell, who averaged 30 points in the first four games, scored just nine and missed seven of his 3-pointers before leaving with a left hamstring injury in the fourth quarter. Her MRI will be done on Tuesday.

“They’ve shaken up extremely hard,” said Mitchell, who has been shooting 20% ​​from the 3-point range since the last two playoff years were over 40%. “It’s a lot of running teams out of line, and they’ve done well. They’ve made us uncomfortable.”

Donsick already matched Utah’s full output in the third quarter with 19 points when he returned midway through the fourth. Whiteside challenged Dunkin ‘Donkey’s attempt to jump, and Donsick was challenged in court after they became entangled.

Whiteside was judged to have two technical fouls after pushing Dorian Finney-Smith and sniffing Reggie Bullock as coaches on both sides frantically tried to keep the players apart. Finney-Smith and Bullock also got technical and Bullock was sent off because it was his second game.

“It was nothing,” Donsick said. “It’s a play-off, man. There’s always going to be attention, but it was nothing. I tried to drown it. It didn’t succeed. These things happen in the play-off.”

Jalen Brunson, who carried most of the offensive load for Dallas when Donsick was sidelined, scored 24 points. Finney-Smith added 13, and Dwight Powell quickly led the crowd with his eight points in 4-of-4 in the first.

Donsick, his left calf wrapped in a black wrap under white leggings, rolls an exciting crowd with several Nifty rice and high-arcing 3-pointers.

The first highlight came at the end of the first half when Donsick drove toward the rim guarding Gobert, stopped and forged the 7-foot-1 center several times before returning to the basket and rotating a reverse layup through the glass. And Gobert fouled him.

The surprise point was in the third quarter, when Donsick hit 3 seconds in a row for a 74-46 lead, making a blur in front of the fans on his left after entering the second. 79-46 lead right after Clarkson’s shot from deep.

Deja Vu again

This is the second year in a row for the Mavericks to lead 3-2 in the first round. They failed to finish the Los Angeles Clippers at home in Game 6 last season, losing the series in Game 7 in LA.

“I don’t even remember that,” Finney-Smith said before laughing. “I don’t even remember last year. Nah, but we put ourselves in a great place. We have to run our business in Utah.”

Tip-INS

Jazz: After dominating the boards in the first two games, Utah has slowly surrendered its edge as the series progresses. The Mavs beat them 49-40. … Bojan Bogdanovich, who scored 26 and 25 points in the first two games in Dallas, scored 0 out of 9 and only three points from the field.

Mavericks: 77 points were the first allowed by Dallas this season. … G. Frank Antilicina was available for the first time in the series after being out with a non-covid-19 illness. He did not play.