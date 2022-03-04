Luka Doncic scores 41 points, Mavericks beat Warriors again



Luca Donsic and the Dallas Mavericks tried to hold on in the second half against Golden State.

Four nights ago Stephen Curry and the Warriors pulled what they couldn’t.

Donsick scored 41 points and beat the Mavericks Golden State for the second time in five days, winning 122-113 on Thursday night after a huge fourth-quarter rally to win in California.

Curry and the Warriors never led but got a stretch for the first time since the start of the game when Moses Moody scored his 13th consecutive point for Golden State in the fourth quarter.

Spencer put the Mavericks ahead to score well, scoring the next four points for a 108-104 lead in the middle of the fourth in his home debut after a trade that brought Davids Bartons from Washington for the Dinvidi Christophs Porringings.

“I’m not surprised,” said Donsick, referring to the rise of Dinwidi, who finished 17 points after getting his Dallas high to 24 at the previous Golden State meeting. “I thought it was going to take a little longer. He’s a great player and he’s a great fit for us.”

The Mavericks handed the Warriors a season-worst draw at third rate and left their 7 1/2 games behind NBA-led Phoenix. Golden State, trailing by 17 points at the start of the second half, has lost seven of its nine games.

“I liked the effort,” said coach Steve Kerr. “We’re going through it right now. Every team in the league has gone through it at some point this year. Now it’s our turn. We’re going to go back.”

Golden State’s Clay Thompson finished with a 16-point shootout in the 17th over, including several shots that were off, returning after missing two games due to illness.

“Tough night for Clay,” Kerr said. “He needs this minute to get ready for what’s in front of him. He’s going to have some bumps on the road. Where he’s in trouble is he’s pushing the issue. He’s trying too hard. You can’t blame him. He’s out.” 2 1/2 years. “

Donsick had 10 rebounds and nine assists, Dorian Finney-Smith added 18 points and Reggie Bullock and Jalen Brunson added 14 points as the Mavericks took the series 3-1 with a draw. Dallas rallied from a 19-point fourth-quarter deficit with a 26-1 run in Sunday’s 107-101 win over San Francisco to secure their first win.

Curry didn’t get a single shot in the scoreless fourth quarter, finishing with 21 points as the Mavericks hit him in the 3-point line, where Moody got to Golden State 104 with 3 seconds to spare. Jordan Pool scored 23 points.

After Dinwidi put Dallas ahead, Donsick beat Curry twice in a one-on-one matchup with a bucket in the alley. Both of them answered the basket from Moody.

The Mavericks hit a six, and Moody has yet to score when officials miss the ball hitting the rim in a Dallas shot. Just as Donsik was passing, the shot clock expired, thinking it had been reset. Almost everyone on the Dallas bench, including coach Jason Kidd, didn’t change the argument, call, and even got Moody’s 3s Warriors.

“We’ve probably melted mentally in the past when the ball hit the rim and there’s no call,” Kidd said. “It just showed an increase. I think we had a higher level of maturity. We responded positively.”

Thompson scored eight points in a frantic third quarter, while the Warriors halved the 14-point halftime deficit several times to see Dallas bounce back to double figures. Golden State finished eighth and moved to fourth place when Donsick missed a step-back 3 in Bujar. Donsick had 11 in the quarter.

Tip-INS

Warriors: Drymond was on the green bench, missing his 26th consecutive game due to a back injury. The last time he played was on January 5 at the first meeting in Dallas. … Andre Igudala, out with a back injury, missed his 17th consecutive game. Coach Steve Kerr said it was doubtful Igudala would play the other two games in the four-game road trip, but his return was approaching.

Mavericks: F / C Maxi Kleber (right ankle), F Marquis Chris (right knee) and G Trey Burke (left shoulder) out. … The Mavericks have won nine of the last 11 meetings in the series, including three in a row in Dallas.

Fair return for Thompson

A fairly first half was punctuated for Thompson when Donsick beat him with a crossover before hitting 3 corners on the side of the backboard, a step-back 3-pointer at the other end. Donsick had 24 points at the break, while Thompson missed four of his 3 seconds and was 2 for 8 with six points.

Coming next

Warriors: Saturday night at the Los Angeles Lakers.

Mavericks: Saturday host Sacramento.