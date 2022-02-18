Luka Doncic scores 49 points, Mavericks beat Pelicans



As Luka Donsick finished fielding questions about his latest highlight-full, high-scoring performance, a Dallas staff member asked him to enjoy an all-star break.

“There’s no break,” Donsick replied.

In fact, he’ll be busy during the NBA All-Star Weekend, and in New Orleans he gave another example of why the panache he made belongs to him.

Donsick had 49 points and 15 rebounds and the Mavericks did not fall behind in their 125-118 win over the Pelicans on Thursday night, their sixth win in seven games.

“What he’s doing right now is incredible,” said Mavericks center’s Maxi Kleber, emphasizing that Donsick makes it easy to score 40 points. “He’s just as talented as a teammate. It’s fun to watch.”

Donsick made four of his first five 3-point shots – from deep to 7 out of 14 before finishing – sometimes returning to the defensive end to celebrate. He also had eight assists.

Dallas led 45-27 after the first quarter, when Donsick scored 19 points and Mavus nine in 12-3 seconds.

“Luca sets the tone quickly and often,” says Mavs coach Jason Kidd. “We can sit here and talk about him all day. What he does on court for himself and his teammates is incredible.

“We used every noun and adjective to describe his game,” Kidd added. “She just gets better.”

The Mavs took their first lead in the 3rd over of Davis Bartons in the first shot of their second period.

New Orleans systematically slashed its deficit to single digits towards the end of the second quarter but had trouble staying within 10 for most of the game.

Donsick pushed the Dallas lead back to the 20s in the third quarter through a sequence that even New Orleans fans were blown away by.

It started with a driving lay-up when he was fouled, then capped by a 3 and a driving dunk which gave him 20 points in the period and led the Mavericks to fourth place in the night’s biggest 105-81.

“Sometimes it’s different when you’re playing games away,” Donsick said, listening to the crowd react to his exploits. “At first they’re stupid and then they’re surprised.”

CJ McCullum scored 38 points, giving him four straight games with 20 or more, including three with at least 30, but the Pelicans have fallen to 1-4 since acquiring the Star Guard from Portland on 8 February.

Pelicans coach Willie Green said: “We need to come out with more urgent feelings on both sides of the floor.” “We’re still trying to figure things out, but it’s unacceptable. From me it’s unacceptable, number one, to let our team come to such a start. And our friends, they’ve gotten better.”

McCullum scored 3s in the fourth quarter and 18 points on the driving float which helped the Pelicans reduce their deficit to just five at 118-113 with a 3:36 game. But Dallas responded with two straight baskets, starting with Donsick’s driving lap, briefly stopping the tide.

The Pelicans came close to 122-118 when McCullum stole the ball from Donsick for an uncontested run. But Jalen Brunson, who scored 23, made two free throws with 28.7 seconds left and New Orleans no longer threatened.

Jonas Valencianus had 16 points and 18 rebounds. Jackson Hayes, who is back in the power forward’s starting lineup for the first time in five games, has 18 points.

Claver scored 20 points for the Mavs, who beat the Pelicans by 53.7% (44 of 82) to 50% (46 of 92). This marks the second time in two tours in New Orleans that Dallas has shot at least as well, shooting a franchise-record 68.7% (57 out of 83) in a 139-107 win on Dec. 1.

Tip-INS

Mavericks: 19 out of 40 3-pointers (47.5%) come together to make a game. … Dorian Finney-Smith scored 14 points. … Reggie Bullock (left hip injury), Trey Burke (left shoulder sprain) and Frank Antilicina (left ankle pain) all sat outside. Both Bullock and Burke were missing their second consecutive game. Antilicina played in the previous tournament in Dallas. … has played their eighth game of the season since not once.

Pelican: 12 out of 28 (42.9%) shots from the 3-point range. … Valencia’s double-double was his 35th this season. … Paint beat Dallas 54-46 and converted 17 offensive rebounds into 25 second-chance points. … Brandon Ingram and Devente ‘Graham each added 12 points and Tony Snell 11.

Coming next

Mavericks: Friday, February 25 in Utah.

Pelican: Friday, February 25 at Phoenix.