Luka Doncic’s 44th triple-double rallies Mavs past 76ers



Luka Donsick had 33 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists for the 44th triple-double of his career as the Dallas Mavericks were released from a 16-point, second-quarter deficit and beat the Philadelphia 76ers 107-98 on Friday night.

The game was delayed by 44 minutes in the middle of the first period when one of the rims was scheduled to be crooked.

Reggie Bullock scored 20 points for Dallas, including two clutch 3-pointers. Jalen Brunson added 19 points for the Mavericks, who snap a two-game losing streak.

Dallas coach Jason Kidd said, “Just to be with it and to understand that the game didn’t win or lose in the first few minutes, just showing up there shows a lot of character for that team,” said Dallas coach Jason Kidd.

Joel Mbid had 27 points and 13 rebounds from the 76ers, who lost two consecutive games for the first time since a three-game skid in mid-December. Dallas native Tyres Maxi added 18 points.

“We really should have blown them away,” said Mbeid, who made his 23rd double-double in 40 games this season. “We gave them their lives.”

The Mavericks are two games behind fourth-placed Utah in the Western Conference. The 76ers are two games behind first-placed Chicago and 16th behind second-placed Miami.

After trailing 63-53 at halftime, a Dallas lineup lost big men Christophs Porzingis and Maxi Kleber as injuries surpassed Philadelphia 54-35, thanks in part to the appointment of a zone defense.

“We haven’t practically done the zone this whole season,” Donsick said. “It was amazing to see people talking. If you talk, you’re going to do great in defense, and that’s what we did tonight.”

“Several times this year we’ve been pretty bad against the zone,” said Seth Curry, the former Maverick who led Philadelphia from a 3-point range to 3-for-6 shooting. “We have to figure out a way to attack. Obviously after tonight, we’re going to see again.”

While the 76ers outscored the Mavericks by 51.4% to 45.9%, the Philadelphia 70 had 80 field goal attempts in Dallas. The Sixers went to the final game in the NBA with an average of 42.3 rebounds and grabbed just 36 of 40 from Dallas.

With Philadelphia leading 89-88 in the middle of the fourth quarter, Dallas took an 8-2 lead with Bullock hitting 3-pointers in a row for a 96-91 lead that it never gave up.

Bullock started his 14th season, his first since the start of January, with the big men Christaps Porzings and Maxi Kleber out due to injury.

It was the eighth triple-double of the season for Donsick, who was selected as the All-Star Reserve on Thursday after starting the previous two games. He broke the 10th-place tie with “Fat Lever” for a career triple-double and a season-high match with 15 assists.

“You’re an all-star. I don’t take it for granted,” Donsick said. “I’m really happy.”

Basket intervention

Delay occurs when a basket comes out of alignment at 6:03 left in the first quarter. Before Arena maintenance workers left for work, Boban Marjanovic, a 7-foot-4 in Dallas, tried unsuccessfully to get it back into place. The whole hoop, backboard and station had to be replaced.

“We had enough time to get our defenses right,” Bullock said.

Tip-INS:

76ers: Philadelphia shot 56.4% in the first half. এম MBD’s 12 free throw attempts (nine made) in the first half surpassed his average of 11.1 per game, but he made only two shots in the second half. … Seth Curry returns to the 76ers’ lineup after missing a previous game with a back sprain.

Mavericks: ব্র Brunson scored all 11 points in his first half in the second quarter.

Coming next

76ers: Sunday in Chicago. They are 2-0 up against the Bulls this season.

Mavericks: Hosts Atlanta and Trey Young, whom they traded to acquire Donsick during the 2018 draft, in the third game of a season-long six-game homestand on Sunday.