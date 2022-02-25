Luka Doncic’s scoring flurry sets Mavs on course toward playoffs



With all the triple-doubles, market-beaters and three all-star game trips in four seasons, Luka Donsic could not build up 40 points by extending the four-game to the quarterfinals before the break.

The games also did not develop as expected by the Dallas Mavericks after the end of Donsik’s European pairing with Christophe Porzingis.

It’s not that the 23-year-old Slovenian superstar wasn’t turned his attention on Monday, but the 41.5-point-per-game eruption that cleared Donsik’s first 50-point effort made it perfectly clear.

If the Mavericks are going to advance to the first round of the playoffs for the first time since winning the franchise’s only championship 11 years ago, they need to prioritize the point guard.

No one knows this better than the point guard since 2011: Jason Kidd, who helped guide a club led by another European star, Dark Knitzky.

“Luka is the kind of player who can carry the load, not just four games, for most of the season,” said Kidd, the first-year Dallas coach. “He’s playing at MVP level, not just All-Star now, and we have to go to the second half.”

The Mavericks returned from a break Friday night from Utah, one place ahead of Dallas as the fourth pick in the Western Conference. Denver is the third team in the current mix to take advantage of the home-court in the first round, which the Mavericks have not had since winning the title.

Just hours after Porzingis struck a deal with Washington in a deal that brought in Spencer Dinweedy and Davis Bartons, Donsick scored 28 points in the first quarter in a 112-105 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. He finished with a career-high 51 runs.

In a rematch two nights later, Donsick scored 23 of his 45 points in the fourth quarter at 99-97, the only defeat in a four-game stretch. He had 49 in the win over New Orleans after missing two late free throws.

“It was just a game,” said Donsick, who has been busy from the 3-point range for four games, moving to 22 of 48. “I know everyone says it’s after the trade, after something. It’s just a game. Sometimes you feel good, sometimes you don’t. I just feel good.”

Clippers and coach Tyrone like to focus on making Louis Donsick a scorer because they think he’s more dangerous when he’s delivering.

In fact, just before the scoring explosion began, the franchise leader’s six-game stretch to triple-doubles was four. The 51-point night ended the career-best run of seven games in a row with a double-digit assist as the game was close and Donsick had to score.

Donsick is sixth in the NBA in scoring (27.5 points per game) and fifth in assists (9.0).

Marquez Chris, a one-time Donsick opponent at Golden State, said, “He showed the ability to carry buckets when needed, day in and day out, when he was his teammate on the Dallas roster. He was destroyed by a COVID-19 outbreak.

“Some people can score goals but stay away from crime and avoid keeping their teammates like themselves,” Chris said. “I think everyone was able to contribute to the games.”

Donsick is back from a career-long 10-game absence due to a knee and ankle injury and a positive COVID-19 test, so Mavericks is 18-6. A large part of the defense wave, such as the star guard.

Earlier, Donsik was criticized for his conditioning and weight, and admitted that he was too relaxed after helping Slovenia qualify for his first Olympics and reach the semifinals before losing twice at the Tokyo Games last summer. When he made his third consecutive All-Star team, Donsick was not given a starter vote for the first time.

“I think he was a bit humble,” owner Mark Cuban said in an appearance on a local radio station this week. “I think he didn’t like calling for his weight and other things, and it finally clicked that a level of discipline is needed.”

Donsik’s latest scoring flurry at the 2020 play-offs was at the top of his race, while in Game 4 against the Los Angeles Clippers there was talk of a play-off bubble from his market-beta to even the series. Donsick had two 40-point games and missed a third of his six-game losing streak in his post-season debut.

Donsick doesn’t want to keep up with the 40-point pace as Mavericks pulls out new packing orders among scorers without Porzings. It’s worth noting that Shooting Guard Team Hardway Jr. should return to the playoffs after missing at least two months with a broken left leg.

“When you have a guy who can break down defenses so efficiently, you have to be ready to shoot, you have to be ready to cut, you have to be ready to balance. “At the end of the day, we’re trying to find ways to support each other, regardless of whether it’s going on and how to contribute to the victory,” said Dwight Powell.

The Mavericks know it’s going on most nights.