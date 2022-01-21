Luke Combs, wife Nicole Hocking expecting first baby together: ‘Here we go y’all!’

Luke Combs, wife Nicole Hocking expecting first baby collectively: ‘Right here we go y’all!’



Luke Combs and his wife Nicole Hocking are about to grow to be a household of three.

The “Hurricane” crooner introduced on social media Thursday that the couple is expecting their first youngster collectively.

“Right here we go y’all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring,” Combs, 31, wrote. “Couldn’t be extra excited to begin a household with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a trip.”

The announcement was shared alongside a number of photos of the couple, which see the pair holding up an ultrasound of their baby in addition to Hocking cradling her baby bump.

Combs and Hocking tied the knot on Aug. 1, 2020.

“Yesterday was the most effective day of my life. I acquired to marry my finest pal. I really like you @nicohocking, here is to perpetually,” the “She’s Acquired The Better of Me” singer wrote on Instagram together with photographs from the ceremony.

Hocking additionally shared the information on social media and known as the couple’s marriage ceremony “probably the most special occasion.”

“I am so joyful to spend the remainder of my life with you!” she continued. “Though we want would may [sic] have had each single certainly one of our household & pals there, we cannot wait to rejoice with everybody subsequent yr!”

The couple started courting in 2016 and introduced their engagement in November 2018.

Combs proposed to Hocking of their kitchen however shared the announcement utilizing photographs from a trip in Hawaii.

“She mentioned sure some time in the past however this can be a significantly better place to take photos than the kitchen,” he wrote on social media on the time.

He continued: “Cannot wait to spend perpetually with you! I really like you!”