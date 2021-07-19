Luke Prokop, an N.H.L. Prospect, Announces He’s Gay

Luke Prokop, 19, a prospect with the Nashville Predators, on Monday became the first player with an NHL contract to publicly announce that he is gay.

Prokop, from Edmonton, Alta., Made the announcement in an Instagram post, writing, “From a young age I dreamed of being an NHL player, and I believe in living my authentic life. will allow me to develop myself completely. the rink and improve my chances of achieving my dreams.

Third-round selection by the Predators in the 2020 NHL Draft, Prokop wrote, “While the past year and a half has been crazy, it has also given me the chance to find my true self. I’m no longer afraid to hide who I am. Today I am proud to publicly tell everyone that I am gay.

Last month, Carl Nassib, a defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, became the first active NFL player to declare himself gay. Prokop’s announcement comes at a time of growing acceptance and inclusion in international sports. At least 142 LGBTQ Olympians have been selected for the Tokyo Games which kick off on Friday, more than double the number of those who participated in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, according to Outsports.com.