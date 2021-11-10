LUMA Energy’s C.E.O., Wayne Stensby, Is Under Arrest Warrant

MIAMI – Puerto Rico’s troubled electrical system has been plagued by decades of mismanagement and corruption, bankruptcy and then Hurricane Maria, which destroyed power lines and plunged the island into darkness. Six months ago, the government privatized the grid in an effort to leave behind previous problems and rebuild.

But in the first few months of privatization, the power supply was cut off. And now, the head of the new electrical company has an arrest warrant.

On Wednesday, a judge in Puerto Rico issued an arrest warrant for the chief executive of the electrical company LUMA Energy, accusing the lawmakers of failing to comply with a court order to provide documents.

A dramatic increase has caused a frenzy on the island, with San Antonio Court of First Instance Judge Anthony Cuvas Ramos ordering the arrest of Wayne Stansby, head of the private Canadian-American consortium LUMA Energy, which operates the power transmission. And distribution system in June.