LUMA Energy’s C.E.O., Wayne Stensby, Is Under Arrest Warrant
MIAMI – Puerto Rico’s troubled electrical system has been plagued by decades of mismanagement and corruption, bankruptcy and then Hurricane Maria, which destroyed power lines and plunged the island into darkness. Six months ago, the government privatized the grid in an effort to leave behind previous problems and rebuild.
But in the first few months of privatization, the power supply was cut off. And now, the head of the new electrical company has an arrest warrant.
On Wednesday, a judge in Puerto Rico issued an arrest warrant for the chief executive of the electrical company LUMA Energy, accusing the lawmakers of failing to comply with a court order to provide documents.
A dramatic increase has caused a frenzy on the island, with San Antonio Court of First Instance Judge Anthony Cuvas Ramos ordering the arrest of Wayne Stansby, head of the private Canadian-American consortium LUMA Energy, which operates the power transmission. And distribution system in June.
A day after the judge granted contempt of court to Judge Stansby after the Puerto Rico House of Representatives ruled that the company had until 5 p.m. More – and more experienced – line workers paid higher salaries at the cost of hiring.
The documents requested contain details of the salaries of the top executives of the company; How many employees are needed to run the system; And receipts and time sheets filed by staff, consultants and contractors.
The judge wrote in his stern order, “Improper delay cannot be sponsored or blessed by this court.” “We consider them a mockery of our justice system.”
“No one is above the law,” he added. “No one.”
A company spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Local news outlets in Puerto Rico aired a video of the delegates arriving at the company’s headquarters. It was not clear if Mr. Stansby was inside.
Puerto Rico privatized its electrical grid after decades of mismanagement and corruption in its public utility, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority. The bankrupt utility still handles power generation for the island’s 1.5 million electricity customers. After the private company took over the rest of the grid in June, the outages became longer and more frequent. Puerto Ricans took to the streets and demanded the cancellation of the company’s contract.
Governor Pedro R. Pierlusi told reporters Wednesday that the company must comply with the court’s order.
“As I said before, the law applies equally to all and must be obeyed,” said Mr. New Progressive Party. Pierre Lucy said. He asserted that his confession had been obtained through torture, and that his confession had been obtained through torture.
Mr Stansby argued in a hearing before both the Puerto Rican Legislature and Congress that his company did not need to disclose certain information, such as working salaries, because it was a private business. But lawmakers objected that the fragile grid – and the money allocated to pay the company’s शुल्क 115 million annual fee and modernize the system – was public. After Hurricane Maria destroyed the grid in 2017, leaving the entire island in darkness, Congress set aside about $ 10 billion to rebuild the system.
The company made repeated attempts in court not to provide the documents.
Following Mr. Stansby’s arrest warrant, the company’s attorneys said in court that they had submitted the record. But lawyers for Representative Luis Raलl Torres, who has claimed for the documents, said in a counter-filing that the submission appeared to be incomplete. The judge gave Mr Torres’ office an hour to find out if any documents were missing. The company had turned over some documents on Tuesday.
Mr Torres of the Popular Democratic Party told a news conference in the Capitol that he had asked the court for more time to review the thousands of pages of documents. The judge then granted a three-hour period for both sides to meet with the lawyers and examine the documents, and upheld the arrest warrant.
The order was issued at 9:17 a.m. local time, according to Mr. Torres’ lawyers. The company handed over a USB drive with documents at 9.48 am
At the news conference, Rafael Hernandez Montez, the speaker of the House, called Mr. Stansby a “fugitive.”
#LUMA #Energys #CEO #Wayne #Stensby #Arrest #Warrant
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.