Lunar eclipse 2021: Where and how to watch the blood moon of May 26; check out the timings and other related details



Sky gazers shall be ready to expertise the first complete lunar eclipse of 2021 tomorrow, on May 26. The lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan shall be seen from varied components round the world, together with some northeastern states of India.

This occasion is known as a Blood Moon as the moon seems barely reddish-orange in color when the eclipse takes place.

Notably, a complete lunar eclipse is happening for the first time since January 21, 2019.

Where to watch:

The lunar eclipse shall be seen in areas of southeast Asia, the entire of Australia, most components of Alaska, all of Mexico, Central America, and most of South America.

Speaking about India, this lunar eclipse shall be seen in components of north-eastern components of the nation, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands for a brief interval of time. The Penumbral Eclipse will start at 3:15 pm (IST) and the complete section will start at 4:39 pm (IST). The full section will finish at 4:58pm and the partial section will finish at 6:23pm on 26 May.

What’s a Lunar Eclipse?

A lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth comes between the Solar and the Moon, which blocks the Solar’s rays from straight reaching the Moon when the three objects are aligned. A lunar eclipse solely happens throughout a full Moon.

The celestial occasions shall be seen from these locations:

The eclipse may even be seen in the area overlaying South America, North America, Asia, Australia, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean, and the Indian Ocean.

It can even be seen from components of the northeastern states of India, components of West Bengal, some coastal components of Odisha and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, in accordance to a launch by the Ministry of Earth Science. Nevertheless, from India, the ending of the partial section of the eclipse shall be seen for a brief span of time.

Moreover, there’s a slight likelihood that the eclipse is not going to be seen from West Bengal and Odisha due to cloudy skies forward of Cyclone Yaas.

When is the subsequent lunar eclipse?

The subsequent lunar eclipse shall be seen on November 19, 2021 in India, which shall be a partial lunar eclipse.