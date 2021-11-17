lunar eclipse : Moon covered in Earth’s shadow for a few hours after 580 years such a long eclipse will happen

Chandra Grahan November 2021: The Moon is completely covered by the shadow of the Earth. It is called a total lunar eclipse. On the other hand, when the Earth partially covers the Moon in its shadow, then this eclipse is partial.

This is the first time since 18 February 1440 that the Earth will cover the Moon with its shadow for the longest time. According to the US space agency NASA, the lunar eclipse falling on the night between November 18 and 19 will be the longest eclipse in the last 580 years. Let us tell you that this eclipse can be seen according to the timezone of different countries. If we talk about India, then this rare lunar eclipse can be seen from 12.48 pm to 4:17 pm on November 19.

Lunar eclipse will be visible in these states of India – This longest partial lunar eclipse will be visible in the north-eastern states of India. Debiprasad Duari, Director of Research and Academics Department of MP Birla Planetarium, while talking to news agency PTI, has told that this lunar eclipse will be visible in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. According to Duari, the duration of this partial lunar eclipse will be 3 hours 28 minutes and 24 seconds. Earlier such a long lunar eclipse occurred on 18 February 1440 and the next chance would come on 8 February 2669.

This lunar eclipse will be visible in these countries – The longest lunar eclipse in the last 580 years will be visible in India as well as in South America, East Asia, Australia and the Pacific region. If we talk about the sighting of this eclipse in America, then a partial lunar eclipse can be seen in the US East Coast from 2 pm to 4 am. Whereas in the West Coast it can be seen from 11 pm to 1 pm.

Difference between partial lunar eclipse and full lunar eclipse Where the Moon is completely covered by the Earth’s shadow. He takes a full lunar eclipse. On the other hand, when the Earth partially covers the Moon in its shadow, then this eclipse is partial. Let us tell you that two weeks after the partial lunar eclipse of November 19, there will be a total solar eclipse on December 4, 2021. After this, the next lunar eclipse in India will be seen on 8 November 2022. According to NASA, there can be a maximum of three lunar eclipses in a year. NASA estimates that there will be a total of 228 lunar eclipses in the 21st century.

Also read: Chandra Grahan November 2021: Lunar eclipse on November 19 is special for these 4 zodiac signs

When does lunar eclipse happen? During the orbit of the Sun, the Earth comes between the Moon and the Sun in such a way that the Moon is hidden from the Earth’s shadow. This is possible only when the Sun, the Earth and the Moon are exactly in line with each other in their orbits. When the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon on a full moon day, its shadow falls on the Moon. Due to this the shadow part of the moon remains dark. And in this situation, when we look at the moon from the earth, that part appears black to us. That is why it is called lunar eclipse.