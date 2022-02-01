Lunar New Year Celebration Kicks Off In Chinatown To Ring In Year Of The Tiger – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People around the world are ringing in the Lunar New Year, and the excitement is brewing for the Year of the Tiger.

Mayor Eric Adams officially kicked off the Lunar New Year for New Yorkers at Sara D. Roosevelt Park in Chinatown.

Chinatown Store Owners Hope Lunar New Year Brings Good Fortune To Pandemic-Impacted Businesses

As CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook reported, there was a sense of optimism at the Firecracker and Cultural Festival that the Lunar New Year will bring new beginnings. The nearly three week celebration will feature firecrackers, fireworks and lion dancers, followed by a festive parade at the end of the month.

“Everybody’s excited… We’re happy about it, too,” Chinatown resident Howard Moi told Westbrook. “Strength, resilience, prosperity.”

Although the excitement remains strong for the Lunar New Year, it comes at a time when anti-Asian hate crimes continue to rise.

WATCH: How Museum of Chinese America Is Marking Lunar New Year

The NYPD reports there were 133 anti-Asian hate crimes in 2021. That’s 103 more that in 2020 when there were just 30. The police force says it’s now stepping up patrols starting Tuesday because of the increase.

Demonstrators Rally In Chinatown To Protest Plans For More Homeless Service Facilities

“As an Asian community and more culturally, we do try to stick together. In terms of change, I think it’s much more internal and waiting for external change to happen eventually,” Chinatown resident Leighanne Oh said.

But there’s hope the Lunar New Year will bring new beginnings, which is especially important for Chinatown businesses, where 87% of the neighborhood’s 1,200 storefronts have returned, but the tourists have not.

“I really hope that after this New Year will bring in a lot of luck for our community,” said William Su, of the Myanmar Chinese Association of NY.

“I guess I’m really excited about more non-Asians to celebrate Lunar New Year and recognize how important it is,” Oh added. “I think as a holiday, like from work or whatever perspective, it’s not really recognized. And I think more and more people at work are starting to recognize that this is something important to us.”

A new year that could bring new opportunities. The neighborhood is preparing to roar back, just like this year’s zodiac.

Yu & Me Books: Lucy Yu’s Chinatown Bookstore Focuses On Immigrant Stories

CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook contributed to this report.