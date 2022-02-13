Lunar New Year Celebrations Continue In Chinatown With Dragon Dances – Gadget Clock
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Lunar New Year celebrations continued Saturday in Chinatown.
The streets were full of people marking the Year of the Tiger.
Traditional dragon dances could be seen making their way down Canal and Bowery streets.
The 15-day celebration started Feb. 1. The Lunar New Year is considered to be a time to celebrate traditions and spend time with family.
