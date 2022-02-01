Lunar New Year food at the heart of the holiday’s tradition



CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) — Millions around the world will be celebrating the Lunar New Year with family and friends, a tradition where food plays a significant role.

The heart of any Lunar New Year party is of course the food. Not just lots of it, but fancy, meaningful dishes to herald the Year of the Tiger

Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang went to Dim Sum Palace in Chinatown to learn about the symbolism behind some of the more famous dishes.

Manager Fiona Tian says that if you eat pigs’ feet, “you’ll get money as easy as waving a hand.”

One bowl, chock full of seafood delicacies is all about family togetherness happiness.

Lucy Yang was told this started in poor villages where everyone would throw something into the communal pot.

Today, a bowl runs several hundred dollars, but it can feed a large party

Whether you cook at home or eat out in a restaurant, there are certain foods you want to include in your celebration.

In Cantonese, lettuce means, make money.

It’s symbolic of a fresh year, health and wealth. Once the topping is poured; everyone tosses with chopsticks. It’s definitely a party affair.

Best advice, don’t wear tight clothes to a Chinese banquet and enjoy the feast.

