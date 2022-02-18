World

Lunar New Year Parade in Chinatown, New York City to celebrate Year of the Tiger

Lunar New Year Parade in Chinatown, New York City to celebrate Year of the Tiger
Lunar New Year Parade in Chinatown, New York City to celebrate Year of the Tiger

Lunar New Year Parade in Chinatown, New York City to celebrate Year of the Tiger

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) — New York City’s Lunar New Year Parade is getting ready to kick off in Chinatown!

The 24th annual Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade and Festival is set to take place Sunday, February 20, beginning at 1 p.m. on the corner of Hester Street and Mott Street.

The parade route will go from Mott and Canal to Chatham Square to East Broadway towards the Manhattan Bridge, and will finish at Eldridge and Forsyth Street towards Grand Street next to Sara D. Roosevelt Park.

The Year of the Tiger kicked off in New York City on February 1, with the Lunar New Year Firecracker Ceremony and Cultural Festival.

The festival lasts around 40 days, and in China, the country observes a seven-day-long state holiday.

The cycle repeats every 12 years, and 2022 is Year of the Tiger, signaling bravery, courage, strength and hope.

You can watch the parade live, right here and on our 24/7 stream starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 20, but you will also be able to view it and other Eyewitness News specials, newscasts, documentaries and more on your television set on demand, whenever you want. Just make sure you add the ABC7NY app to streaming devices such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV.

