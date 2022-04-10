Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Walk: Team raised more than $50,000
Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Walk: Team raised more than $50,000
Jeff Ross, captain of The Ross Team, said they’ve raised around $53,000 this year. Ross said the team walks for his dad, who died in 2013, and to make sure other families don’t have to go through a similar experience.
