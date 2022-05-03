Luxury mother’s day 2022 gift guide



It’s not too late to get your mom the Mother’s Day gift of her dreams! From luxurious throw blankets to amazing kitchen appliances that make dinner time a breeze, check out 15 luxurious Mother’s Day gifts that will make any mom feel like a queen.

1. Personalized Love Letter Blanket





Want to get mom a gift she’ll never forget? This Etsy shop offers a hand-made love letter blanket. Just send the shop owner a handwritten letter and they’ll craft a one-of-a-kind blanket that can be passed down through your family for generations.

Buy it here for $159.00+.

2. Philips Automatic Pasta Maker Plus





If your mom loves fresh pasta but doesn’t have the time to make it, this machine makes it easy! Reviewers say to read the instructions carefully for perfect fresh pasta every time.

Buy it here for $249.96.

3. Casual knit set





For the mom who takes their self-care Sundays seriously, this luxurious knit set is versatile and sophisticated while still bringing comfort to the next level with its soft and breathable fabric.

Buy it here for $144.00.

4.Coach Rogue Bag 25 In Colorblock With Tea Rose





This unique and colorful tote is truly worth the splurge! Reviewers say it can fit a surprising amount and that you won’t find one like it anywhere else.

Buy it here for $895.00.

5. Tea Flower Ritual Set





Gift your mom a moment of zen with this stunning tea set. Each tea package contains a ‘tea flower’ that blooms when placed in hot water.

Buy it here for $69.00.

6. Tranquil Faux Fur Throw Blanket



There’s soft and then there’s soft. Give your mom the gift of coziness with this unbelievably soft and comfortable throw blanket from Anthropologie. The best part? It’s made entirely of faux-fur using eco-friendly production methods!

Buy it here for $94.40.

7. AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit in Black



Growing your own herbs and veggies has never been easier! Gift your mom the magic of a green thumb with the AeroGarden hydroponic indoor garden.

Buy it here for $149.99 – $164.99.

8. Ultimate Vegan, Organic New Mum Gift Box



This beautifully packaged gift box has everything a new mom needs! Made up of vegan, natural and organic products, the New Mum Gift Box is a thoughtful and sustainably responsible gift as well.

Buy it here for $85.30.

9. KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer, 5 Qt.





Get the mom who loves to cook and bake the mixer she’s always dreamed of! KitchenAid is legendary when it comes to kitchen products, but nothing is more highly reviewed than the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer.

Buy it here for $399.96.

10. HoMedics Shiatsu+ Vibration Massager Cushion with Heat





Working from home has been a difficult adjustment for everyone, especially for moms! Help your mom relax while she works with this cushioned back massager perfect for her home office or work chair.

Buy it here for $99.99.

11. Manduka Prolite Yoga Mat





Dual-sided for the ultimate non-slip protection and cushioned for added comfort, the Manduka Prolite Yoga Mat is for the yoga or fitness-loving mom in your life.

Buy it here for $99.00.

12. XL 5 qt. Vortex Air Fryer in Black





Air fryers have become the newest must-have gadget for the kitchen, especially for busy moms on the go! One reviewer even said this air fryer brought them to “french fry heaven”.

Buy it here for $49.99.

13. Hot or Cold Plant-Based Milk Maker





Treat your mom to the joy of fresh, lactose-free milk at the touch of a button with this easy-to use and clean plant-based milk maker.

Buy it here for $169.00.

14. Slip silk king pillowcase Power





A silk pillowcase may seem like a splurge, but hair-care experts and reviewers alike say that they can help with breakage, frizz, and can even enhance curls.

Buy it here for $110.00.

15. Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Pour-Over Kettle





