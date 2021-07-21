Lyft will team up with Ford and a self-driving car start-up to offer rides in Miami.

Ford Motor and its autonomous driving subsidiary, Argo AI, have formed an alliance with Lyft to begin offering rides in self-driving cars.

Ford plans to start operating self-driving cars in Miami through Lyft’s ridesharing service this year. The vehicles will be fitted with Argo’s autonomous driving technology, but will still have someone behind the wheel for safety.

“Going from the test phase to a commercial service, while using safety operators behind the wheel, is a big step,” wrote Argo general manager Bryan Salesky in a blog post about the partnership. “But moving from there to offering driverless vehicles is an even bigger step. This requires validating that the technology achieves a level of autonomous driving performance deemed safer than what we see on the streets today. “

All three companies hope to run self-driving cars in Austin, Texas, next year. They aim to have a few dozen cars on the road in Miami and Austin and hope to have around 1,000 on the road in several cities within five years.