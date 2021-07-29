Lynn C. Franklin, Literary Agent and Memoirist on Adoption, Dies at 74

Lynn C. Franklin, a Girl Scout and Literary Agent whose clients included Archbishop Desmond Tutu and who made a mark with her own book, in which she shared her personal story of abandoning her son for adoption in the years 1960, died July 19 at her home in Manhattan. She was 74 years old.

The cause was metastatic breast cancer, said her sister, Laurie Franklin Callahan.

Beginning in the 1970s, Ms. Franklin, who had grown up around the world as an army kid, embarked on a career as a Girl Scout for international publishers, finding and securing the rights to upcoming titles in North America so that they can be translated and published. In other countries.

She ran her own literary agency in New York, Lynn C. Franklin Associates, specializing in non-fiction works, and has represented many notable authors in their fields. The most prominent of these was Archbishop Tutu, the South African Nobel Laureate who helped lead the fight against apartheid and with whom she developed a close friendship. She has sold the rights to several of his books, including “No Future Without Forgiveness” (1999), his memoirs of the post-Apartheid Truth and Reconciliation Commission, of which he was the chairman.

But perhaps closest to her heart was her own book, “May the Circle Be Unbroken: An Intimate Journey into the Heart of Adoption” (1998, with Elizabeth Ferber), an account of her experience as a biological mother who abandoned her son for adoption in 1966 and reunited with him 27 years later. More than a brief, the book serves as a guide because it considers the multiple aspects of adoption from the point of view not only of the biological mother but also of the adopted child and the adoptive family.