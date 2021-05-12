M8N’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

M8N is indisputably one in every of mainly probably the most excellent Free Fire YouTubers from the Coronary heart East inform identified for his outstanding talents. Within the earlier 30 days, he has gathered 150k subscribers and 11.789 million views.

He furthermore runs one different channel named M8N Livestream. This textual content seems to be to be like at his in-game stats and different most important constructive elements as of Can also 2021.

M8N’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 608823917.

Lifetime stats

M8N has featured in 16362 squad video video games and has bettered his foes in 1677, which comes all the way down to a purchase order proportion of 10.24%. He has notched 46452 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.16.

Within the duo mode, the streamer has received 815 suits out of the 3176 performed, much like a purchase order charge of 25.66%. Within the job, he has 12384 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.25.

The impart materials creator has performed 1332 solo video video games and has process out on prime on 231 occasions, asserting a purchase order ratio of 17.34%. With 4454 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 4.05.

Ranked stats

Within the sizzling ranked season, the catch indispensable individual has regarded in 199 squad suits and has a purchase order tally of 9, retaining a purchase order charge of 4.52%. He has gathered 483 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.54.

The broadcaster has performed a single solo sport and has stood victorious in it, killing 17 enemies.

Mannequin: The stats listed proper right here had been recorded on the time of writing. They’re enviornment to alter as a result of the impart materials creator continues to play extra video video games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

M8N began his journey in impart materials introduction over three years help, with the oldest video on his channel relationship help to April 2018. He has 6.21 million subscribers.

On the time of writing, he has a whole of 195 movies and 366 million views blended. Avid gamers can click on proper right here to enlighten about alongside together with his channel.

His social media handles

Instagram: Click on proper right here

