Maala Parvathi Resigns From Internal Complaints Committee of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists



Following a complaint against Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu, Maala Parvathi, on Monday, resigned from the Internal complaints committee of the Association of Malayalam Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). In her resignation letter, Parvathi said, “Internal complaints committee aims at preventing harassment and creating an ideal workplace for women. It is not just a grievance redressal committee but also has to implement policies to prevent harassment.” Vijay Babu Sexual Assault Case: Malayalam Actor-Producer Steps Down From Executive Committee Of AMMA.

“It also has to recommend actions to be taken. And it is legally binding that the members behave appropriately. But now.. I doubt whether I can deliver my responsibilities as per my conscience. I can give a detailed explanation later.. if the Gen Secretary or EC or General body asks for it,” she added. Vijay Babu Sexual Assault Case: Another Woman Accuses the Malayalam Actor-Producer With Harassment Charges.

The news of her resignation comes after Vijay, who’s accused of sexually assaulting a woman actor, stepped down from the executive committee of AMMA. He sent a letter to the association stating that he will stay away from the committee for the time being until his innocence is proved.

