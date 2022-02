MAANGE MANZOORIYAN LYRICS – Badhaai Do

Maange Manzooriyan Lyrics from Badhaai Do is brand new Hindi song sung by Maalavika Manoj and this latest song is featuring Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar. Mange Manzooriyan song lyrics are penned down by Azeem Shirazi while music is given by Khamosh Shah and video has been directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni.