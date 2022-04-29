"Macbeth," starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga, opens on Broadway



NEW YORK — Hollywood hit the red carpet for the opening of the Broadway revival of “Macbeth.”

Daniel Craig and Oscar nominee Ruth Negga star in the new production at Broadway’s Longacre Theatre.

Craig plays the Scottish King, and Negga is his tormented Lady Macbeth.

“Macbeth” is the final Broadway opening of this season.

Tony nominations will be announced May 9.

