Machine Gun Kelly spotted out with his daughter Casie while Megan Fox heads to Disneyland

Machine Gun Kelly and his daughter Casie Colson Baker had been spotted out on a bike experience in Studio Metropolis.

On Saturday, the 31-year-old Bloody Valentine hitmaker was driving his black Harley Davidson bike while Casie, 11, rode on again.

In the meantime, MGK’s girlfriend Megan Fox’s weekend included a visit to Disneyland on Sunday.

The lovable father/daughter duo had been twinning in tie-dye on their tour. The Dangerous Issues singer, whose actual title is Colson Baker, was sporting a brilliant multi-colored tie-dye t-shirt while Casie donned pink and white tie-dye sweat pants.

The Undertaking Energy star accomplished his ensemble with textured denims and mismatched Converse sneakers. He sported a pink sneaker with an illustration of a guitar on one foot and a white sneaker on the opposite.

Casie’s summery outfit included a white t-shirt and black sandals with pink furry pom poms and a black bracelet.

Each father and daughter coated their heads with black and pink bike helmets as Casie held on to MGK’s waist while they waited at a stoplight.

The following day, Fox, 35, shared a photograph on her Instagram web page during which she is seen strolling in entrance of the Sleeping Magnificence Citadel on the Anaheim theme park.

The Transformers actress was sporting a pale pink sweatshirt with magenta flowers on the sleeves.

She additionally donned a Minnie Mouse Donut Ear Headband. The enjoyable accent featured frosted donut-shaped ears with colourful sprinkles and a pink sequined bow within the center.

It was not instantly recognized if any of Megan’s youngsters accompanied her on the journey. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress shares Noah, eight, Bodhi, seven and Journey, 4 with her ex-husband Brian Austin Inexperienced, 47.

MGK shares Casie with his former girlfriend, Emma Colson. Colson gave delivery to Casie in 2008 when the Glass Home singer was 18. Although he grew to become a father at younger age, MGK made his daughter an vital a part of his life and the 2 have a powerful bond.

He not too long ago shared a cute selfie during which Casie is seen wrapping her arms round her father’s neck while the 2 put on fluffy headbands.

‘our first film collectively,’ he captioned the candy snap including a black coronary heart and clapper board emojis.

In one other lovely submit that MGK shared on July 24, 2020, he paid tribute to his daughter on her birthday.

‘the princess turned 11. dassss my finest friendddd #EST4life #TheBakers,’ he wrote within the caption of the daddy-daughter snap, with a number of enjoyable emojis.

MGK and Megan fell in love after they met on the set of their thriller movie Midnight In The Switchgrass in early 2020.

They confirmed their relationship in Could 2020 and are actually dwelling collectively in a Sherman Oaks AirBnB that rents for $30,000 a month.

Candy: In one other lovely submit that MGK shared on July 24, 2020, he paid tribute to his daughter on her birthday